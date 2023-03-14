Andscape to Premiere Five-Part High School Football Documentary Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit exclusively on Hulu April 19

Andscape, The Walt Disney Company Black-led media platform, will debut a five-part documentary series Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit, streaming exclusively as a Hulu Original on April 19. Directed by Jackson Fager (VICE News, HBO’s Fighting ISIS), the documentary tells the story of a successful high school football program in a community struggling with urban blight.

Algiers, America chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars – a predominantly Black high school in Algiers, New Orleans – as they chase their future, their dreams, and a fifth state championship in six seasons. The series takes viewers behind the scenes and captures the resilience of a triumphant coach, young players, and a community striving daily to overcome the cumulative impact of gun violence, the drug trade, mass incarceration, gentrification, and more.

“The story of Coach Brice, his Edna Karr Cougars, and their families in Algiers, paints an unflinching but always loving portrait of daily life in a community battered by race-based urban neglect and their relentless pursuit to save their children,” said Raina Kelley, Vice President, and Editor-in-Chief, Andscape. “We are pleased the Edna Karr Cougars family and community trusted us to tell their inspiring story in this series.”

Algiers, America is executive produced by a team of award-winning documentarians: Raina Kelley (Three Ways, Starkeisha), Marquis Daisy (Baltimore Boys, The March on Washington, Spike Lee’s Lil’ Joints), Jeff Fager (60 Minutes), Connor Shell (O.J.: Made in America), and Libby Geist (O.J.: Made in America, The Last Dance). The series producers include Kristen Lappas (Dream On, Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible) and Raza Naqvi (CNN’s Land of the Giants, United Shades of America).

The five-part Hulu original series is the latest project in Andscape’s slate of original film and documentary series. Andscape’s film and documentary arm debuted its first full-feature film, Three Ways – a scripted relationship and sex comedy – on Hulu in February. Andscape debuted its first film, Starkeisha, in March 2022 on Hulu.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black-led media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes an editorial division, book publishing arm, film and television division, and music publishing group, each united by the shared mission of illuminating the culture and experience of Blackness. Founded in 2022, Andscape is a reimagination, expansion, and diversification of The Undefeated’s former platform.

