AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

On March 22, ESPN Senior NFL Draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. held his first 2023 NFL Draft media call. Kiper Jr. discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft can be found here. His next mock draft is slated to be released on Tuesday, April 11.

Please Note: Timestamps of topics discussed can be found below the video.

01:30 – On Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Texas’s Bijan Robinson

04:00 – On the top defensive tackles (in terms of the Jets)

05:45 – On Georgia’s Jalen Carter and his off-field issues

07:40 – On Michigan’s prospects

09:15 – On this year’s cornerback class

12:30 – On the likelihood of the Steelers taking an OT

14:20 – On the scenarios for the Titans first pick; what is it like doing a mock when a team has a new GM

15:55 – On what position the Vikings would target if they traded down in the first round

17:30 – On Memphis’s Quindell Johnson and other Memphis prospects

18:55 – On Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. (in terms of the Bears)

21:00 – On the Canadians receiving Draft grade this year

22:45 – On Texas’s Bijan Robinson going to the Bills

26:00 – On Alabama’s Will Anderson

30:00 – On where Commanders QB Sam Howell would fit in this quarterback-class

31:50 – On the value of the 13th pick in the Draft with regards to the Jets/Packers Aaron Rodgers trade

34:20 – On who the Broncos should target at the beginning of round three

36:20 – On who the Browns should take at pick number 42

38:00 – On where Steelers QB Kenny Pickett would fit in this quarterback-class

40:00 – On Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness

40:50 – On what position the Commanders should address in the Draft at pick number 16

42:50 – On Lions GM Brad Holmes’ recent Draft tendencies

44:55 – On which team is most likely to trade up in the Draft

47:15 – On who best fits the Giants defense

49:25 – On Michigan State’s prospects

51:00 – On Florida’s Anthony Richardson and which team would be the best fit for him

54:40 – On which linebacker New England would take at pick 14

56:40 – On the Vikings situation at inside linebacker

58:05 – On Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njiba

01:00:05 – On if the NIL is impacting the Draft

01:01:00 – On Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker and Olu Oluwatimi

01:02:15 – On an OL who would be a good fit for the Eagles

01:04:25 – On what Alabama’s Bryce Young needs to do at his Pro Day to impress scouts

01:07:15 – On Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker

01:08:10 – On this year’s QB class; would the Ravens trade-up for a QB if Lamar Jackson signs elsewhere?

01:11:20 – On the likelihood of the Lions drafting a QB

01:13:45 – On Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud vs. Alabama’s Bryce Young