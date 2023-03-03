ESPN Continues All-Women Led NBA Game & Studio Broadcasts in Celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8

Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Becky Hammon, Monica McNutt & Ramona Shelburne Lead All-Women’s NBA Today and NBA Countdown Shows on March 8

For the second consecutive year, ESPN’s NBA coverage will celebrate International Women’s Day with all-women led broadcasts on Wednesday, March 8. The special game broadcast will feature a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The all-women’s initiative will extend beyond game production and include ESPN’s NBA Today and NBA Countdown shows on March 8.

Beth Mowins and National Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke will team up once again to provide commentary for the Mavericks vs. Pelicans game, with Cassidy Hubbarth serving as reporter. Behind the camera, the game production team will be led by female ESPN staff and personnel who contribute to ESPN’s NBA game coverage all season long. The pivotal roles include producer, director, graphics producer, statistics analyst, social media lead, and more.

Women will also continue to lead ESPN’s NBA studio programming on International Women’s Day as Malika Andrews hosts both NBA Today presented by Navy Federal Credit Union and NBA Countdown presented by DraftKings Sportsbook from ESPN’s Los Angeles Production Center. ESPN NBA commentators, including Chiney Ogwumike, Becky Hammon and Ramona Shelburne, will form the NBA Today panel at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Andrews, Ogwumike and Hammon will be joined by Monica McNutt on NBA Countdown at 7 p.m. leading up to tipoff of the Mavericks vs. Pelicans game.

In addition to the all-women led Mavericks vs. Pelicans game broadcast and ESPN NBA studio shows, its March 8 late game will also include women in key roles. Hammon will join National Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen, analyst Mark Jackson and reporter Ros Gold-Onwude to complete the commentary team for the second half of ESPN’s doubleheader presented by State Farm as the LA Clippers host the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m.

-30-