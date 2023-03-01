ESPN Cover Story: Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Debuts Today Across ESPN Platforms

ESPN Reporter Chris Connelly on Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Major’s Respective Journeys to “Creed III”

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring the stars of “Creed III” and the film’s director Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors debuts today across ESPN platforms. The Cover Story video feature will make its linear debut on the noon ET SportsCenter, Friday, March 3, the same day as “Creed III” releases.

In an early scene of “Creed III”, Adonis Creed leaves his gym to find who he thinks is a stranger leaning against his car. The man is Damian Anderson, Majors’ character: A childhood friend of Adonis’ who’s just been released from 18 years in prison. Creed invites Anderson to a getting-reacquainted meal and a chance to determine what the long-lost Damian might want from him. That scene is the first to feature Majors and Jordan and is also the first scene ever filmed by Jordan as a director.

Jordan has been a student of boxing history since childhood. At 36, Jordan is now at the top of Hollywood, starring in movies that have grossed more than a billion dollars. He has major endorsement deals, side businesses and a production company with projects in development, but looking inward is what sparked his desire to direct. Majors, 33, is one of 2023’s ascendant movie stars, set up for a breakthrough year. As an actor, it’s his immersive approach that captivates audiences, just as it captivated Jordan, who cast him.

Jordan describes his goal for “Creed III” as an origin story and a sequel all in one. As the film’s director, Jordan is giving the successful and highly regarded series something new: his own personal feelings and admiration for boxing.

For this ESPN Cover Story, reporter Chris Connelly talks with Jordan and Majors about the film, their characters and preparations, and their respective career and personal journeys to this point.

