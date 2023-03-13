ESPN Platforms Set for Full Slate of 2023 Spring College Football Programming

Colorado and Georgia’s Spring Games Slated for ESPN and ESPN2, Respectively

Pro Days Action on SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+

ESPN platforms kick off more than 70 hours of spring football programming in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days take center stage on the college football landscape over the coming months.

Spring game action begins with Missouri’s Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday, March 18 on SEC Network+, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled for ESPN platforms over the next six weeks. In total, six conferences (ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt) will be represented across ESPN’s spring college football programming for both pro days and spring games.

Coming off their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Additionally, ACC Network will televise Virginia’s Spring Game that Saturday at 2 p.m., as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy on Grounds. Big 12 champion TCU, following the Horned Frogs’ appearance in the CFP National Championship Game, will play their spring game April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the following weekend, Coach Deion Sanders’ first Black & Gold Day at Colorado will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

UGA’s Pro Day is one of several set for ESPN platforms this spring, with SEC Network also scheduled to cover Alabama, Kentucky and Florida’s Pro Days live in March. ACC Network will stream the action from Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest and Florida State on ACCNX, with ESPN+ live from UCF’s Pro Day in late March. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

Programming schedules are subject to change. Further details regarding spring football programming on SEC Network and ACC Network can be found on ESPN Press Room.