ESPN Platforms Set for Full Slate of 2023 Spring College Football Programming
- Colorado and Georgia’s Spring Games Slated for ESPN and ESPN2, Respectively
- Pro Days Action on SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+
ESPN platforms kick off more than 70 hours of spring football programming in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days take center stage on the college football landscape over the coming months.
Spring game action begins with Missouri’s Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday, March 18 on SEC Network+, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled for ESPN platforms over the next six weeks. In total, six conferences (ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt) will be represented across ESPN’s spring college football programming for both pro days and spring games.
Coming off their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Additionally, ACC Network will televise Virginia’s Spring Game that Saturday at 2 p.m., as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy on Grounds. Big 12 champion TCU, following the Horned Frogs’ appearance in the CFP National Championship Game, will play their spring game April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the following weekend, Coach Deion Sanders’ first Black & Gold Day at Colorado will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
UGA’s Pro Day is one of several set for ESPN platforms this spring, with SEC Network also scheduled to cover Alabama, Kentucky and Florida’s Pro Days live in March. ACC Network will stream the action from Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest and Florida State on ACCNX, with ESPN+ live from UCF’s Pro Day in late March. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.
Programming schedules are subject to change. Further details regarding spring football programming on SEC Network and ACC Network can be found on ESPN Press Room.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Spring College Football Programming
|Platform
|Tue, Mar 14
|9:30 a.m.
|Clemson Pro Day
|ACCNX
|Wed, Mar 15
|10 a.m.
|Georgia Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Thu, Mar 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Tulane Pro Day
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 18
|Noon
|Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Thu, Mar 23
|1 p.m.
|Alabama Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 24
|11:30 a.m.
|Kentucky Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Mon, Mar 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami Pro Day
|ACCNX
|Tue, Mar 28
|11 a.m.
|Louisville Pro Day
|ACCNX
|Wed, Mar 29
|10 a.m.
|Wake Forest Pro Day
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|UCF Pro Day
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 30
|10 a.m.
|Florida Pro Day
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 31
|10 a.m.
|Florida State Pro Day
|ACCNX
|Sat, Apr 8
|1 p.m.
|NC State Spring Game
|ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Auburn: A-Day
|ESPN+/SECN+
|6 p.m.
|Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Thu, Apr 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida: Orange & Blue Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Fri, Apr 14
|7 p.m.
|South Florida Spring Game
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|TCU Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|TBD
|Miami Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Sat, Apr 15
|11 a.m.
|Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Georgia Tech: White & Gold Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Pittsburgh Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Clemson Spring Game
|ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Spring Game
|ACC Network
|Texas Spring Game
|Longhorn Network
|Wake Forest Spring Game
|ACCNX
|2:30 p.m.
|Tennessee: Orange & White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss: Grove Bowl
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Virginia Tech Spring Game
|ACCNX
|North Carolina Spring Game
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Georgia: G-Day
|ESPN2
|Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Florida State Spring Showcase
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Fri, Apr 21
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Louisville Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Sat, Apr 22
|Noon
|Georgia Southern: Blue vs. White Spring Game
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Duke: Blue & White Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Texas Tech Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|West Virginia Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|LSU: National L-Club Spring Game
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3 p.m.
|Colorado: Black & Gold Day
|ESPN
|Alabama: A-Day
|ESPN+/SECN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma Spring Game
|SoonerVision on ESPN+
|TBD
|Baylor Spring Game
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+