ESPN Platforms Set for Full Slate of 2023 Spring College Football Programming

  • Colorado and Georgia’s Spring Games Slated for ESPN and ESPN2, Respectively
  • Pro Days Action on SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+

ESPN platforms kick off more than 70 hours of spring football programming in mid-March, as spring games and Pro Days take center stage on the college football landscape over the coming months.

Spring game action begins with Missouri’s Black & Gold Spring Game on Saturday, March 18 on SEC Network+, one of nearly three dozen team exhibitions scheduled for ESPN platforms over the next six weeks. In total, six conferences (ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt) will be represented across ESPN’s spring college football programming for both pro days and spring games.

Coming off their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Additionally, ACC Network will televise Virginia’s Spring Game that Saturday at 2 p.m., as the Cavaliers make their first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy on Grounds. Big 12 champion TCU, following the Horned Frogs’ appearance in the CFP National Championship Game, will play their spring game April 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the following weekend, Coach Deion Sanders’ first Black & Gold Day at Colorado will air on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

UGA’s Pro Day is one of several set for ESPN platforms this spring, with SEC Network also scheduled to cover Alabama, Kentucky and Florida’s Pro Days live in March. ACC Network will stream the action from Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest and Florida State on ACCNX, with ESPN+ live from UCF’s Pro Day in late March. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

Programming schedules are subject to change. Further details regarding spring football programming on SEC Network and ACC Network can be found on ESPN Press Room.

Date Time (ET) Spring College Football Programming Platform
Tue, Mar 14 9:30 a.m. Clemson Pro Day ACCNX
Wed, Mar 15 10 a.m. Georgia Pro Day SEC Network
Thu, Mar 16 2:30 p.m. Tulane Pro Day ESPN+
Sat, Mar 18 Noon Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
Thu, Mar 23 1 p.m. Alabama Pro Day SEC Network
Fri, Mar 24 11:30 a.m. Kentucky Pro Day SEC Network
Mon, Mar 27 3:30 p.m. Miami Pro Day ACCNX
Tue, Mar 28 11 a.m. Louisville Pro Day ACCNX
Wed, Mar 29 10 a.m. Wake Forest Pro Day ACCNX
  4 p.m. UCF Pro Day ESPN+
Thu, Mar 30 10 a.m. Florida Pro Day SEC Network
Fri, Mar 31 10 a.m. Florida State Pro Day ACCNX
Sat, Apr 8 1 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCNX
  2 p.m. Auburn: A-Day ESPN+/SECN+
  6 p.m. Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
Thu, Apr 13 7:30 p.m. Florida: Orange & Blue Game ESPN+/SECN+
Fri, Apr 14  7 p.m. South Florida Spring Game ESPN+
  8 p.m. TCU Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  TBD Miami Spring Game ACCNX
Sat, Apr 15 11 a.m. Boston College: Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCNX
  1 p.m. Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
  Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game ESPN+/SECN+
  Georgia Tech: White & Gold Spring Game ACCNX
  Pittsburgh Spring Game ACCNX
  Clemson Spring Game ACCNX
  2 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ACC Network
  Texas Spring Game Longhorn Network
  Wake Forest Spring Game ACCNX
  2:30 p.m. Tennessee: Orange & White Game ESPN+/SECN+
  3 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl ESPN+/SECN+
  Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCNX
  North Carolina Spring Game ACCNX
  4 p.m. Georgia: G-Day ESPN2
  Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game ESPN+/SECN+
  Florida State Spring Showcase ACCNX
  7 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
Fri, Apr 21 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ACCNX
  Louisville Spring Game ACCNX
Sat, Apr 22 Noon Georgia Southern: Blue vs. White Spring Game ESPN+
  1 p.m. Duke: Blue & White Spring Game ACCNX
  Texas Tech Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  West Virginia Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
  3 p.m. Colorado: Black & Gold Day ESPN
  Alabama: A-Day ESPN+/SECN+
  3:30 p.m. Oklahoma Spring Game SoonerVision on ESPN+
  TBD Baylor Spring Game Big 12 Now on ESPN+

 

