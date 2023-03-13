ESPN Platforms Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 14

  • Preliminary round games begin March 14
  • Semifinals and championship live from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas March 28 and 30
  • ESPN platforms to carry all 31 games, including nine on ESPN+

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 14-15), second round (March 18-19), quarterfinals (March 21-22), semifinals (March 28) and championship (March 30) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 12. The full bracket is available here.

NIT action begins Tuesday, March 14, with eight games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining eight first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 15. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The commentator crew of John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf will call the semifinal and championship games live from Orleans Arena.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tue, March 14 7 p.m. NIT First Round

Toledo at No. 3 Michigan

Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander

 ESPN2
    NIT First Round

Hofstra at No. 1 Rutgers

Connor Onion, Tim Welsh

 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. NIT First Round

Southern Miss at No. 4 UAB

Joel Godett, John Williams

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. NIT First Round

Villanova at No. 3 Liberty

Derek Jones, Paul Biancardi

 ESPN2
    NIT First Round

Yale at No. 2 Vanderbilt

Roy Philpott, Ronald Slay

 ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. NIT First Round

Bradley at No. 2 Wisconsin

John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla

 ESPN
  11 p.m. NIT First Round

Seton Hall at No. 3 Colorado

Roxy Bernstein, Noah Savage

 ESPN2
  11 p.m. NIT First Round

Eastern Washington at No. 4 Washington State

Eric Rothman, Ben Braun

 ESPNU
Wed, March 15 7 p.m. NIT First Round

UCF at No. 4 Florida

Mike Morgan, Mark Wise

 ESPN2
    NIT First Round

Morehead State at No. 1 Clemson

Dave Neal, Terrence Oglesby

 ESPN+
    NIT First Round

No. 1 Oklahoma State at Youngstown State

Mark Neely, Jess Settles

 ESPN+
  8 p.m. NIT First Round

Alcorn at No. 2 North Texas

Peter Sousa, Kevin Lehman

 ESPN+
  9 p.m. NIT First Round

Virginia Tech at No. 4 Cincinnati

Mike Corey, Perry Clark

 ESPN2
    NIT First Round

No. 3 Sam Houston at Santa Clara

Drew Carter, Adrian Branch

 ESPN+
  10 p.m. NIT First Round

Utah Valley at No. 2 New Mexico

James Westling, Richie Schueler

 ESPN+
  11 p.m. NIT First Round

UC Irvine at No. 1 Oregon

Dave Feldman, Sean Farnham

 ESPN2
Sat, March 18 Noon NIT Second Round ESPN
Sun, March 19 Noon NIT Second Round ESPN2
  2 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU
  9:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU
Sat/Sun, March 18/19 TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
  TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+
Tue, March 21 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN
  9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN
Wed, March 22 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
  9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2
Tue, March 28 7 p.m. NIT Semifinal #1 ESPN
  9:30 p.m. NIT Semifinal #2 ESPN2
Thu, March 30 9:30 p.m. NIT Championship ESPN2

 

