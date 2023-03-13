ESPN Platforms Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 14

Preliminary round games begin March 14

Semifinals and championship live from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas March 28 and 30

ESPN platforms to carry all 31 games, including nine on ESPN+

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 14-15), second round (March 18-19), quarterfinals (March 21-22), semifinals (March 28) and championship (March 30) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 12. The full bracket is available here.

NIT action begins Tuesday, March 14, with eight games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining eight first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 15. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The commentator crew of John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf will call the semifinal and championship games live from Orleans Arena.

All games will also be available via the ESPN App. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.