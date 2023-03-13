ESPN Platforms Set to Air all 31 Games of the National Invitation Tournament Beginning March 14
- Preliminary round games begin March 14
- Semifinals and championship live from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas March 28 and 30
- ESPN platforms to carry all 31 games, including nine on ESPN+
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 14-15), second round (March 18-19), quarterfinals (March 21-22), semifinals (March 28) and championship (March 30) set to air across ESPN platforms. First round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The complete 32-team field was announced on ESPNU’s NIT Selection Special on Sunday, March 12. The full bracket is available here.
NIT action begins Tuesday, March 14, with eight games across ESPN platforms, followed by the remaining eight first-round games being contested on Wednesday, March 15. A full schedule of first round matchups with commentator assignments is available below.
The semifinals will be held Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, followed by the championship game on Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The commentator crew of John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf will call the semifinal and championship games live from Orleans Arena.
All games will also be available via the ESPN App. Additional men’s postseason college basketball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tue, March 14
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Toledo at No. 3 Michigan
Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Hofstra at No. 1 Rutgers
Connor Onion, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Southern Miss at No. 4 UAB
Joel Godett, John Williams
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Villanova at No. 3 Liberty
Derek Jones, Paul Biancardi
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Yale at No. 2 Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Ronald Slay
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Bradley at No. 2 Wisconsin
John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Seton Hall at No. 3 Colorado
Roxy Bernstein, Noah Savage
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Eastern Washington at No. 4 Washington State
Eric Rothman, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|Wed, March 15
|7 p.m.
|NIT First Round
UCF at No. 4 Florida
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
Morehead State at No. 1 Clemson
Dave Neal, Terrence Oglesby
|ESPN+
|NIT First Round
No. 1 Oklahoma State at Youngstown State
Mark Neely, Jess Settles
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Alcorn at No. 2 North Texas
Peter Sousa, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Virginia Tech at No. 4 Cincinnati
Mike Corey, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|NIT First Round
No. 3 Sam Houston at Santa Clara
Drew Carter, Adrian Branch
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|NIT First Round
Utah Valley at No. 2 New Mexico
James Westling, Richie Schueler
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|NIT First Round
UC Irvine at No. 1 Oregon
Dave Feldman, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|Sat, March 18
|Noon
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN
|Sun, March 19
|Noon
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|Sat/Sun, March 18/19
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, March 21
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Wed, March 22
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Tue, March 28
|7 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Thu, March 30
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Championship
|ESPN2