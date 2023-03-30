ESPN to air Inaugural Pickleball Slam Featuring Tennis Legends Agassi, Chang, McEnroe, and Roddick

On Sunday, April 2, at 12 noon ET, ESPN will broadcast live and exclusively the inaugural Pickleball Slam featuring tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. The Slam will air immediately ahead of the NCAA Women’s basketball championship game. Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment (ISE), the 2023 event will take place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This first-of-its-kind event with the fastest growing sport in the U.S., the inaugural Slam will feature two matches, a singles and a doubles. In the legends’ singles, Chang faces Roddick and Agassi faces McEnroe. The second match—the final match of the day—will be a doubles with Chang and McEnroe facing Agassi and Roddick. The four tennis Hall of Famers will compete for a $1 million purse—the largest in pickleball history.