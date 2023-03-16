ESPN’s Live UFC Audio Coverage to Air on SiriusXM

Available Live on the SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156

Coverage Begins this Saturday, March 18 with UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3

Early Prelims at 1 p.m. ET and Prelims at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN and SiriusXM have teamed up to give listeners nationwide access to ESPN’s live audio coverage of select UFC events on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156), SiriusXM’s dedicated combat sports channel. Listeners tuning into SiriusXM Fight Nation will hear the live call from the UFC audio on ESPN networks, giving them access to the excitement of the UFC on the SiriusXM radios in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App.

As part of the agreement, SiriusXM subscribers can hear the English-language, live UFC audio broadcast of all UFC Fight Night events – from beginning-to-end –, the UFC PPV Early Prelims and Prelims, and Dana White’s Contender Series events.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to give fans more access to our content,” said Matt Kenny, vice president of programming and acquisitions, ESPN. “SiriusXM’s expansive reach will help us bring the excitement of UFC to a broader audience and provide additional ways for these very passionate fans to stay connected to the action.”

“We’ve built SiriusXM Fight Nation to be a daily destination for fight fans to get the latest MMA news and talk about the sport’s biggest matchups,” said Eric Spitz, VP of Sports Programming, SiriusXM. “ESPN’s live UFC coverage is a tremendous addition to the channel and we’re thrilled to give our subscribers access to so many great events, starting this Saturday with UFC 286.”

Coverage begins this Saturday, March 18 live from London with the UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Early Prelims at 1 p.m. ET and the Prelims at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 exclusively on ESPN+, separate streaming subscription required. In the PPV main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) goes home to make his first title defense in an epic rematch against former champ Kamaru Usman (20-2). ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The channel features a lineup of exclusive MMA focused shows including Won’t Back Down Radio with Chris Weidman, hosted by the former UFC Middleweight Champion, Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith, and MMA Today, hosted by RJ Clifford, Ryan McKinnell and current and former UFC fighters Anthony Smith, Angela Hill and Din Thomas. Click here for more on the programming and personalities featured on SiriusXM Fight Nation.

