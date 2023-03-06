ESPN’s Most-Watched MLB Spring Training in Seven Years

ESPN had its most-watched MLB spring training in seven years, according to Nielsen. The four-game afternoon slate averaged 378,000 viewers, up 29 percent from 2021. ESPN did not air spring training games in 2022. It was the highest viewership for ESPN’s spring training coverage since the 2016 slate which featured the Tampa Bay Rays vs. the Cuba national team in Havana, Cuba.

The February 27 matchup between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals was ESPN’s most-watched game of the week, averaging 423,000 viewers for the 1 p.m. ET start. It was also the most-watched ESPN spring training game since 2016.

In addition, it was ESPN’s most-watched spring training for several individual teams:

Most-watched Houston Astros game since 2009;

Most-watched New York Mets game since 2012;

Most-watched St. Louis Cardinals game since 2014.

ESPN’s spring training coverage continues on ESPN+, starting March 23. For the full schedule, please visit ESPN Press Room.

