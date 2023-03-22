ESPN’s “Rocket” Fueled MLB Opening Night Broadcast: Seven-Time Cy Young Award-Winner Roger Clemens to Join Booth as Special Guest Game Analyst

ESPN today announced that seven-time Cy Young Award-winner Roger Clemens will join its exclusive, national broadcast as a special guest game analyst on Opening Night when the reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox. Clemens, a Houston native and former Astros star, will join Karl Ravech, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney to call the game on Thursday, March 30, starting at 7 p.m. ET. It will be exclusively available on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Clemens, widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, has made several guest appearances as part of ESPN’s MLB coverage in the past year. “The Rocket” made three appearances on ESPN’s KayRod Cast – its alternative presentation of Sunday Night Baseball – and most recently appeared during an ESPN spring training game broadcast.

Mark Gross, ESPN senior vice president, production and remote events:

“We’ve enjoyed working with Roger during his impressive KayRod Cast appearances and can’t wait for him to join our Opening Night broadcast team as special guest game analyst. The insights Roger has gained from his storied career, including his ties to Houston, will help inform the audience as the Astros begin their title defense and the sport begins a new era of gameplay.”

Clemens is a two-time World Series Champion and former ace of the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and aforementioned Astros.

David Cone, regular Sunday Night Baseball analyst and boothmate of Ravech and Perez, will be calling the New York Yankees opening day game locally. Cone will rejoin Ravech, Perez and Olney on April 2 as the 34th season of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball commences with the Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers game, starting at 7 p.m.

