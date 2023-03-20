Five Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

March 20, 2023

ABC Hockey Saturday: Capitals vs. Penguins in Primetime Wild Card Chase Matchup

The Point returns on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs less than a month away, NHL action continues this week with five exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by a primetime ABC Hockey Saturday matchup between the Alex Ovechkin-led Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET, simulcast on ESPN+. In a Metropolitan Division matchup with possible playoff implications, the Capitals continue to chase a Wild Card position as the Penguins try to hold onto its current Wild Card position in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference race. Earlier on Saturday, the puck drops in an Eastern Conference matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders as both teams make a push to secure a Wild Card spot at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs and its trio of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander along with former captain of the Islanders, John Tavares, who will face his previous Islander teammates while they visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Maple Leafs currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, as the Islanders attempt to hold onto their Wild Card position.

An exclusive ESPN doubleheader featuring interconference matchups takes place on Thursday night, beginning with the Central Division’s second-place Minnesota Wild visiting the Philadelphia Flyers at 6:30 p.m. ET. An exciting matchup between the Penguins and Central Division-leading Dallas Stars, whose Jason Robertson again just passed the 40-goal mark, begins at 9 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Arena.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 42 live out-of-market league games this week, including three appearances from the league-leading Boston Bruins. On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers and dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaital take on the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights in an exciting division matchup between two likely playoff contenders at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.



