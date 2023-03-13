Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Capitals Face Off Against Rangers in First-Ever ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ on Tuesday, March 14

ABC Hockey Saturday: Penguins vs. Rangers in Primetime at Madison Square Garden

The Point on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, in addition to Tuesday’s alternate presentation of the first-ever live, animated ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ volumetric broadcast between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers will be available on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+, while the traditional game telecast will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Leading the Capitals in points and goals, the history-chasing Alex Ovechkin, who currently sits at 816 career goals, will face the Rangers, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad as both teams push towards securing playoff spots in a Metropolitan Division matchup. NHL Hall of Fame legend and former New York Ranger Stanley Cup Champion Mark Messier will be on the call as the game’s analyst.



On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators and Roman Josi, who have won seven of their last 10 games, and currently sit one position away from a Western Conference Wild Card spot.

The rush to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues to ramp up this week with an ABC Hockey Saturday matchup in primetime between the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET (simulcast ESPN+) as both teams vie to secure postseason spots. Earlier in the day, the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho aim to hold on to their slim Metropolitan Division lead when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 42 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Blackhawks on Tuesday, Bruins vs. Jets on Thursday, Bruins vs. Wild on Saturday and Bruins vs. Sabres on Sunday, as Boston continues to chase history.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

