Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- Capitals Face Off Against Rangers in First-Ever ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ on Tuesday, March 14
- ABC Hockey Saturday: Penguins vs. Rangers in Primetime at Madison Square Garden
- The Point on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, in addition to Tuesday’s alternate presentation of the first-ever live, animated ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ volumetric broadcast between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers will be available on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+, while the traditional game telecast will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.
Leading the Capitals in points and goals, the history-chasing Alex Ovechkin, who currently sits at 816 career goals, will face the Rangers, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad as both teams push towards securing playoff spots in a Metropolitan Division matchup. NHL Hall of Fame legend and former New York Ranger Stanley Cup Champion Mark Messier will be on the call as the game’s analyst.
On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators and Roman Josi, who have won seven of their last 10 games, and currently sit one position away from a Western Conference Wild Card spot.
The rush to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues to ramp up this week with an ABC Hockey Saturday matchup in primetime between the Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET (simulcast ESPN+) as both teams vie to secure postseason spots. Earlier in the day, the Carolina Hurricanes and Sebastian Aho aim to hold on to their slim Metropolitan Division lead when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, March 13
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday, March 14
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with John Buccigross, Chris Chelios and Hilary Knight will cover top storylines around the league and preview the Metropolitan Division game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers from Madison Square Garden.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Chris Chelios, Hilary Knight
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
The Capitals (32-28-7) and Alex Ovechkin take on the Rangers (37-19-10) and recently signed Right Wing Patrick Kane in a Metropolitan Division matchup with potential playoff implications at Madison Square Garden.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Mark Messier
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Chris Chelios, Hilary Knight
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel
|NHL Big City Greens Classic
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
In the first-ever live, animated NHL game telecast, this alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Branded Television’s Emmy® Award-winning animated comedy “Big City Greens.”
|Animated Commentators: Kevin Weekes, Drew Carter
“Big City Greens” Talent:
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Chris Chelios, Hilary Knight
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, March 15
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, March 16
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
The Blackhawks (22-38-6) and the team’s goals leader, Jonathan Toews, travel to Nashville to face the Predators (33-24-7) and Roman Josi, the team’s leader in points and assists, at Bridgestone Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Barry Melrose
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, March 17
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, March 18
|5 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
The Hurricanes (43-14-8), sitting at the top of the Metropolitan division just slightly ahead of the Devils, will travel to Philadelphia to face the Flyers (24-31-11) and Travis Konecny – their team’s leader in goals – at the Wells Fargo Center.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Barry Melrose
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban, Chris Chelios
|8 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
The Penguins (34-22-10) and team leader in points, goals and assists, Sidney Crosby, travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the third-ranked Rangers (37-19-10) in a highly anticipated Metropolitan Division matchup.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban, Chris Chelios
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, March 19
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 42 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Blackhawks on Tuesday, Bruins vs. Jets on Thursday, Bruins vs. Wild on Saturday and Bruins vs. Sabres on Sunday, as Boston continues to chase history.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- NHL playoff daily: Who will be the West’s No. 1 seed?
- What’s next for the Flyers after Chuck Fletcher’s firing? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL Power Rankings: The toughest remaining stretch for each team
- MacKinnon, then who? We redo the 2013 NHL draft (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Trade deadline grades for every NHL team: Who aced it and who bombed? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Brad Marchand on the Bruins’ dominance, trolling Detroit and his favorite Ninja Turtle
- Tuesday: How the ‘Big City Greens’ volumetric broadcast came to be
- Thursday: Why have there been so few suspensions this NHL season? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings: Players under the most pressure in the final month
