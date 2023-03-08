Full GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Tournament to Air Live Across ESPN Platforms, March 30 – April 1

Ten SCNext Top 25 Teams to Participate

The GEICO High School Basketball Nationals will return to Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Ft. Myers, Fla., March 30-April 1, with all 10 matchups available on ESPN platforms. The 14th annual event, featuring the best high school basketball teams in the country competing in post-season play, includes ten teams in the boys’ and girls’ fields ranked in the SCNext Top 25.

The tournament will showcase 40 ESPN ranked boys players and eight espnW ranked girls players, including six McDonald’s All-Americans.

The three-day tournament begins Thursday, March 30 with the boys’ quarterfinals starting at noon ET on ESPNU. The girls’ semifinals begin Friday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The tournament culminates on Saturday, April 1, with the girls’ championship at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 and the boys’ championship at noon on ESPN. Ted Emrich and Paul Biancardi will call the boys’ tournament and Matt Schick and Maylana Martin Douglas will call the girls’ tournament.

2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Thu, Mar 30 Noon Boys’ Quarterfinal 1

No. 5 St. Paul VI (Va.) vs. No. No. 4 Link Academy (Mo.) ESPNU 2 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 2

No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 3 Prolific Prep (Calif.) ESPNU 4 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 3

No. 15 AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. No. 4 LuHi (N.Y.) ESPNU 6 p.m. Boys’ Quarterfinal 4

No. 16 Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. No. 1 Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU Fri, Mar 31 10:30 a.m. Girls’ Semifinal 1

McDonogh (Md.) vs. No. 4 LuHi (N.Y) ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Girls’ Semifinal 2

Westtown (Penn.) vs. No. 3 Montverde (Fla.) ESPNU 2:30 p.m. Boys’ Semifinal 1 ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Boys’ Semifinal 2 ESPN2 Sat, Apr 1 10 a.m. Girls’ Championship Game ESPN2 Noon Boys’ Championship Game ESPN

2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Participating Boys Teams:

Boys team rankings are from the SCNext Top 25

Boys player rankings are from the ESPN 100 (class of 2023), ESPN 60 (class of 2024) and ESPN 25 (class of 2025)

Montverde Academy (Fla.) 23-2, SCNext No. 1

Tournament History: 11th appearance, Champion in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2021 & 2022

Coach: Kevin Boyle

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 13 Kwame Evans (Oregon), No. 16 Sean Stewart (Duke), No. 35 Chris Johnson (Kansas); No. 9 Junior Derik Queen, No. 10 junior Liam McNeeley, No. 18 junior Asa Newell, No. 58 junior Curtis Givens; No. 2 Sophomore Cooper Flagg

Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) 20-2, SCNext No. 4

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: John Buck

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 52 junior V.J. Edgecombe

Prolific Prep (Calif.) 31-1, SC Next No. 5

Tournament History: Third appearance

Coach: Ryan Bernardi

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 17 Aden Holloway (Auburn), No. 44 Tre Green (Xavier); No. 15 junior Yves Missi (Baylor), No. 41 junior Zion Sensley

Link Academy (Mo.) 24-1, SCNext No. 6

Tournament History: Second appearance (Runner-up in 2022)

Coach: Bill Armstrong

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 14 Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), No. 71 Jacolb Cole (Oklahoma),No. 89 Cameron Carr (Tennessee); No. 13 junior Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina); No. 19 sophomore B.J. Davis-Ray, No. 20 sophomore Aaron Rowe

St. Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) 31-3, SCNext No. 7

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Glenn Farello

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 45 DeShawn Harris-Smith (Maryland); No. 43 junior Darren Harris (Duke)

IMG Academy (Fla.) 17-7, SCNext No. 11

Tournament History: Fifth appearance, Champion in 2019

Coach: Sean McAloon

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 58 Jamie Kaiser (Maryland), No. 77 Blue Cain (Georgia Tech); No. 14 junior Amier Ali, No. junior 42 Khani Rooths; No. 11 sophomore Jamier Jones

AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 22-5, SCNext No. 15

Tournament History: Third appearance

Coach: Ed Gipson

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 18 Mookie Cook (Oregon), No. 64 Zayden High (North Carolina), No 70 Rayvon Griffith (Cincinnati), No. 75 Trent Pierce (Missouri), No. 88 Tru Washington (New Mexico), No. 97 Jordan Ross (St. Mary’s); No. 22 junior Jamari Phillips (Arizona), No. 24 junior Vyctorius Miller, No. 55 junior Marcus Allen

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) 21-7, SCNext No. 16

Tournament History: Fourth appearance (Runner-up in 2021)

Coach: Luke Barnwell

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 9 Matas Buzelis, No. 24 Scotty Middleton (Ohio State), No. 25 Layden Blocker (Arkansas), No. 33 Miro Little (Baylor); No. 25 junior John Bol

2023 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Participating Girls Teams:

Girls team rankings are per the SC Next Top 25

Girls player rankings are per the espnW 100 (class of 2023), espnW Super 60 (class of 2024), espnW Terrific 25 (class of 2025) and espnW Watchlist (class of 2026)

Montverde Academy (Fla.) 24-1, SCNext No. 3

Tournament History: Second appearance, Champion in 2022

Head coach: Special Jennings

espnW Ranked Players: No. 36 Letycia Vasconcelos (Baylor), No. 40 Sahnya Jah (South Carolina), No. 86 Mjracle Sheppard; No. 34 junior Vivian Iwuchukwu

Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y) 19-2, SCNext No. 4

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Christina Raiti

espnW Ranked Players: No. 17 junior Kateryna Koval, No. 50 junior Kayleigh Heckel

McDonogh School (Md.) 24-3

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Brad Rees

espnW Ranked Players: No. 27 junior Kennedy Umeh; freshman Autumn Fleary

Westtown (Penn.) 21-4

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Fran Burbidge

Key Players: senior Grace Sundback; junior Zahra King; 8th grade Jordyn Palmer

Tickets are available for purchase online, along with further event information at www.hsbasketballnationals.com

