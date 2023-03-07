Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Lakers on ABC Draws Largest Non-Christmas Regular Season NBA Audience on Any Network in Four Years

Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Golden State Warriors on ABC generated the largest non-Christmas regular season NBA audience in four years, since the two teams met on February 2, 2019. According to Nielsen, the broadcast averaged nearly four million viewers (3,950,000), peaking with 5,411,000 viewers from 6-6:15 p.m. ET. The broadcast was up 65 percent from last year’s ABC NBA Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s season average.

Additionally, the Phoenix Suns victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday averaged 2,814,000 viewers, up 18 percent from last year’s ABC NBA Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s season average. The audience peaked with 4,372,000 viewers at 3:30 p.m. It was the most-watched NBA Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s early game (1 p.m.) in eight years, dating back to 2015.

The New York Knicks exciting double overtime win against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night delivered an average of 2,146,000 viewers, making it the most-watched NBA game on ESPN this season. It was the most-watched program on cable for March 5 and up 52 percent from last year’s regular season ESPN average.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].