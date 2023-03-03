NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Takes Center Ice on ESPN Platforms

ESPNU airs Hockey East Women’s Championship, Saturday at Noon ET

ESPN continues its unrivaled commitment to hockey with NCAA women’s ice hockey taking center ice throughout the 2022-23 post-season across ESPN platforms. Coverage culminates with the exclusive presentation of the Women’s Frozen Four championship events on March 17 and 19 from Duluth, Minn.

As part of ESPN’s new six-year rights agreement with Hockey East, post-season play begins with the Hockey East Women’s Tournament Championship on Saturday, March 4, as Providence takes on No. 5 Northeastern with the Huskies looking for their sixth straight conference title. Clay Matvick and Angela Ruggiero will call the game at noon ET on ESPNU.

The road to the Women’s Frozen Four begins Sunday, March 5, with the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Selection Show on ESPNEWS at noon ET. ESPN hockey analysts Matvick, Kendall Coyne and Angela Ruggiero will host the show, breaking down all the matchups for the title run.

The puck drops for the Women’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Friday, March 17, at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ followed by the Championship game on Sunday, March 19, from Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. (ESPN+, ESPNU). Matvick, AJ Mleczko and Hilary Knight will be on the call throughout Frozen Four play.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Sat, Mar 4 Noon Hockey East Women’s Championship

Providence vs No. 5 Northeastern ESPNU Sun, Mar 5 Noon NCAA Women’s Hockey Selection Show

Clay Matvick, Kendall Coyne, Angela Ruggiero ESPNEWS Fri, Mar 17 3:30 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Clay Matvick, AJ Mleczko, Hilary Knight ESPN+ Fri, Mar 17 7 p.m. Women’s Frozen Four – Semifinals

Clay Matvick, AJ Mleczko, Hilary Knight ESPN+ Sun, Mar 19 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship

Clay Matvick, AJ Mleczko, Hilary Knight ESPNU

*Networks and times subject to change

