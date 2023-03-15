NHL Viewership on ABC Experiencing Double-Digit Increases versus 2021-22 Season

NHL viewership on ABC is experiencing double-digit increases, averaging 1.1 million total viewers – up 19% – versus ABC’s full-season average last year.

This past Saturday’s Detroit Red Wings versus Boston Bruins game on ABC averaged 1.13 million viewers (peaking at 1.5 million viewers) and is now the second-most viewed ABC game of the season – behind only the Stadium Series. The Philadelphia Flyers versus Pittsburgh Penguins in the second ABC game of the day averaged 1.04 million viewers (peaking at 1.7 million viewers).

NHL viewership on The Walt Disney Company platforms account for four of the top five NHL games on television this season.

Streaming, Digital and Social

Exclusive national games streaming on ESPN+ and Hulu are also setting new benchmarks. Last Thursday’s coverage of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Boston Bruins is now the most-viewed regular season NHL game ever on ESPN+/Hulu.

NHL content across ESPN.com and the ESPN App is up 29% in total minutes (nearly 898 million) and page views (1.5 billion), while ESPN NHL social media engagements are up 215% (30 million) and video views up 229% (419 million) versus last season.

The rush to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues this week with an ABC Hockey Saturday matchup in primetime between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers at 8 p.m. ET (simulcast ESPN+).

