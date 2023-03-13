SEC Network Kicks Off Comprehensive Spring Football Schedule, Georgia’s G-Day Live on ESPN2

Coming off their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

UGA’s Pro Day is one of several set for ESPN platforms this spring, with SEC Network also scheduled to cover Alabama, Kentucky and Florida’s Pro Days live in March. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

SEC Network’s Pro Day programming is part of its comprehensive spring football coverage, which includes additional SEC spring games live on SEC Network+. All spring football programming will re-air throughout the spring on SEC Network, including a Spring Access show from Kentucky.

Full details regarding spring college football action across ESPN platforms can be found here.