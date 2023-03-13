SEC Network Kicks Off Comprehensive Spring Football Schedule, Georgia’s G-Day Live on ESPN2

College FootballSEC Network

SEC Network Kicks Off Comprehensive Spring Football Schedule, Georgia’s G-Day Live on ESPN2

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 1 day ago

Coming off their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

UGA’s Pro Day is one of several set for ESPN platforms this spring, with SEC Network also scheduled to cover Alabama, Kentucky and Florida’s Pro Days live in March. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical and broad jumps, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

SEC Network’s Pro Day programming is part of its comprehensive spring football coverage, which includes additional SEC spring games live on SEC Network+. All spring football programming will re-air throughout the spring on SEC Network, including a Spring Access show from Kentucky.

Full details regarding spring college football action across ESPN platforms can be found here.

Date Time (ET) Spring College Football Programming Platform
Wed, Mar 15 10 a.m. Georgia Pro Day SEC Network
Sat, Mar 18 Noon Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
Thu, Mar 23 1 p.m. Alabama Pro Day SEC Network
Fri, Mar 24 11:30 a.m. Kentucky Pro Day SEC Network
Thu, Mar 30 10 a.m. Florida Pro Day SEC Network
Sat, Apr 8 2 p.m. Auburn: A-Day ESPN+/SECN+
  6 p.m. Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
Thu, Apr 13 7:30 p.m. Florida: Orange & Blue Game ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Apr 15  1 p.m. Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
  Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game ESPN+/SECN+
  2:30 p.m. Tennessee: Orange & White Game ESPN+/SECN+
  3 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl ESPN+/SECN+
  4 p.m. Georgia: G-Day ESPN2
  Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game ESPN+/SECN+
  7 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
Sat, Apr 22  2 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Spring Game ESPN+/SECN+
3 p.m. Alabama: A-Day ESPN+/SECN+
TBD TBD Spring Access: Kentucky Football SEC Network/ESPN+

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 1 day ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
Back to top button