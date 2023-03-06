Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu
- Connor McDavid-led Oilers Face Off Against the Bruins Thursday as Both Continue to Chase History Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point: Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Ice Queens Documentary Debuts Wednesday on ESPN+
- 43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the Dylan Larkin-led Detroit Red Wings and the league’s-best Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak – both players having just signed new eight-year deals – at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Battle of Pennsylvania at 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
In an anticipated matchup full of star power on Thursday, Connor McDavid, who leads the league in points, goals and assists, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers face off against Brad Marchand, Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Boston became the fastest team to reach 100 points last week and continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year expansion era, while McDavid continues to put up points in a manner not seen since the ‘90s.
Starting off the week’s games on Monday, Hart Trophy favorite McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, currently in the top Western Conference Wild Card spot, visit the Buffalo Sabres who sit just one position out of an Eastern Conference Wild spot Card at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN+/Hulu again features the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson facing off this time against the New York Islanders and goaltender Ilya Sorokin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a Pacific Division matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the third-ranked Seattle Kraken – both teams having won four of their last five games.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, March 6
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres (32-25-4) and Tage Thompson, leading the team in points and goals, face off against the Oilers (34-22-8) and Connor McDavid, who leads the league and team in points and goals, as both clubs aim for a playoff spot at KeyBank Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Tuesday, March 7
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Steve Levy, joined by Ryan Callahan and P.K. Subban will cover Wild Card teams, sit down exclusively with Tage Thompson and preview the evening’s doubleheader.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders
The Sabres (32-25-4) look to better its position for an Eastern Conference Playoff spot against the Islanders (32-25-8) and Brock Nelson, who leads the team in points and goals, and similarly sit on the Wild Card bubble.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken
The Ducks (21-34-8) and the team’s leader in goals, points and assists, Trevor Zegras, travel to Climate Pledge Arena to face the Kraken (36-21-6) and Right Wing, Jordan Eberle, who leads the team in points and assists, as they continue to compete in a tightly-contested Pacific Division.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Wednesday, March 8
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, March 9
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by John Buccigross, joined by Ryan Callahan, will cover the Bruins chasing history for the greatest record and most points in a season.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Emily Kaplan
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins
The Oilers (34-22-8) with Center Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, currently sit in a Wild Card spot when they travel to TD Garden to face the Bruins (49-8-5), who are on a 10-game win streak.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, AJ Mleczko
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan, Emily Kaplan
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, March 10
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, March 11
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame:
Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|1 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins
The Bruins (49-8-5) and Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak aim to continue their historic streak as they host the Red Wings (28-26-9) and Dylan Larkin in their quest to earn Eastern Conference playoff spot.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
In The Battle of Pennsylvania, the Flyers (24-28-11) and Right Wing, Travis Konecny visit the Penguins (31-22-9) and Sidney Crosby, who currently sit in Wild Card position, at PPG Paints Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy,Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, March 12
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, highlighting 10 matchups on Thursday and 12 on Saturday.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- How the Eastern powers dominated the trade deadline (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL trade grades: Analyzing the biggest moves (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL trade tracker: Latest deals, rumors and more
- Trade deadline player tiers: From elite game-changers to bargain beauties (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Deadline guides for all 32 teams: Players, picks in play, cap space, more (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Winners and losers of the 2023 NHL trade deadline
- NHL Awards Watch: Who’s leading for Hart, Vezina, Calder and more? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL playoff standings update: West wild-card race heats up
- Tuesday: Trade season grades for all 32 NHL teams: Which GMs aced the test? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Wednesday: Brad Marchand eyeing another Stanley Cup with the Bruins
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings: Each team’s toughest remaining stretch
Ice Queens Debuts on ESPN+
Ice Queens, a documentary showcasing Black women in hockey and their contribution to the game, debuts on ESPN+ on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. Ice Queens is a film about resilience, perseverance and jubilance as well as the continued efforts and valuable contributions of Black women to the game of hockey. From the NHL boardroom to the suburbs of Minnesota, women and girls of color are taking their shots and working together to make the sport more inclusive and diverse, building a culture in which everyone belongs. Watch the Trailer.
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670
ESPN+