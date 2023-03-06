Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

Connor McDavid-led Oilers Face Off Against the Bruins Thursday as Both Continue to Chase History Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point: Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Ice Queens Documentary Debuts Wednesday on ESPN+

43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the Dylan Larkin-led Detroit Red Wings and the league’s-best Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak – both players having just signed new eight-year deals – at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Battle of Pennsylvania at 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

In an anticipated matchup full of star power on Thursday, Connor McDavid, who leads the league in points, goals and assists, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers face off against Brad Marchand, Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Boston became the fastest team to reach 100 points last week and continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year expansion era, while McDavid continues to put up points in a manner not seen since the ‘90s.

Starting off the week’s games on Monday, Hart Trophy favorite McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, currently in the top Western Conference Wild Card spot, visit the Buffalo Sabres who sit just one position out of an Eastern Conference Wild spot Card at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN+/Hulu again features the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson facing off this time against the New York Islanders and goaltender Ilya Sorokin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a Pacific Division matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the third-ranked Seattle Kraken – both teams having won four of their last five games.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, highlighting 10 matchups on Thursday and 12 on Saturday.



NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Ice Queens Debuts on ESPN+

Ice Queens, a documentary showcasing Black women in hockey and their contribution to the game, debuts on ESPN+ on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. Ice Queens is a film about resilience, perseverance and jubilance as well as the continued efforts and valuable contributions of Black women to the game of hockey. From the NHL boardroom to the suburbs of Minnesota, women and girls of color are taking their shots and working together to make the sport more inclusive and diverse, building a culture in which everyone belongs. Watch the Trailer.

