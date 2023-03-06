Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno12 hours ago
  • Connor McDavid-led Oilers Face Off Against the Bruins Thursday as Both Continue to Chase History Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu
  • The Point: Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • Ice Queens Documentary Debuts Wednesday on ESPN+
  • 43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the Dylan Larkin-led Detroit Red Wings and the league’s-best Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak – both players having just signed new eight-year deals – at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Battle of Pennsylvania at 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

In an anticipated matchup full of star power on Thursday, Connor McDavid, who leads the league in points, goals and assists, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers face off against Brad Marchand, Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins at  7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Boston became the fastest team to reach 100 points last week and continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year expansion era, while McDavid continues to put up points in a manner not seen since the ‘90s.

Starting off the week’s games on Monday, Hart Trophy favorite McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, currently in the top Western Conference Wild Card spot, visit the Buffalo Sabres who sit just one position out of an Eastern Conference Wild spot Card at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

Tuesday’s doubleheader on ESPN+/Hulu again features the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson facing off this time against the New York Islanders and goaltender Ilya Sorokin at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a Pacific Division matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the third-ranked Seattle Kraken – both teams having won four of their last five games.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday, March 6 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres (32-25-4) and Tage Thompson, leading the team in points and goals, face off against the Oilers (34-22-8) and Connor McDavid, who leads the league and team in points and goals, as both clubs aim for a playoff spot at KeyBank Center.		 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Tuesday, March 7 6:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+ The Point

The Point, hosted by Steve Levy, joined by Ryan Callahan and P.K. Subban will cover Wild Card teams, sit down exclusively with Tage Thompson and preview the evening’s doubleheader.

 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders

The Sabres (32-25-4) look to better its position for an Eastern Conference Playoff spot against the Islanders (32-25-8) and Brock Nelson, who leads the team in points and goals, and similarly sit on the Wild Card bubble.

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Reporter: Dom Moore

In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken

The Ducks (21-34-8) and the team’s leader in goals, points and assists, Trevor Zegras, travel to Climate Pledge Arena to face the Kraken (36-21-6) and Right Wing, Jordan Eberle, who leads the team in points and assists, as they continue to compete in a tightly-contested Pacific Division.

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

 Reporter: Linda Cohn

 In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Wednesday, March 8 1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Thursday, March 9 6:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+ The Point

The Point, hosted by John Buccigross, joined by Ryan Callahan, will cover the Bruins chasing history for the greatest record and most points in a season.

 Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Emily Kaplan
7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins

The Oilers (34-22-8) with Center Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, currently sit in a Wild Card spot when they travel to TD Garden to face  the Bruins (49-8-5), who are on a 10-game win streak.

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ray Ferraro, AJ Mleczko

In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan, Emily Kaplan
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday, March 10 1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, March 11 12:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame:

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
1 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins

The Bruins (49-8-5) and Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak aim to continue their historic streak as they host the Red Wings (28-26-9) and Dylan Larkin in their quest to earn Eastern Conference playoff spot.

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

In The Battle of Pennsylvania, the Flyers (24-28-11) and Right Wing, Travis Konecny visit the Penguins (31-22-9) and Sidney Crosby, who currently sit in Wild Card position, at PPG Paints Arena.

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Leah Hextall

 In Studio: Steve Levy,Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday, March 12 12:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal



NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, highlighting 10 matchups on Thursday and 12 on Saturday.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, highlighting 10 matchups on Thursday and 12 on Saturday.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Ice Queens Debuts on ESPN+
Ice Queens, a documentary showcasing Black women in hockey and their contribution to the game, debuts on ESPN+ on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. Ice Queens is a film about resilience, perseverance and jubilance as well as the continued efforts and valuable contributions of Black women to the game of hockey.  From the NHL boardroom to the suburbs of Minnesota, women and girls of color are taking their shots and working together to make the sport more inclusive and diverse, building a culture in which everyone belongs. Watch the Trailer.

