Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+/Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday: Bruins at Penguins at 3 p.m. ET

Connor McDavid and the Oilers Visit the Golden Knights Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu at 10 p.m. ET

43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs less than a month away, NHL action continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by a primetime ABC Hockey Saturday matchup between the league-leading Boston Bruins and Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. ET, simulcast on ESPN+. The Penguins try to hold onto its current Wild Card position in a tightly contested Eastern Conference race. Later on Saturday, the puck drops on a matchup between the New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, including two appearances from the league-leading Boston Bruins.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

