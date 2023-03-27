Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+/Hulu

Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
  • ABC Hockey Saturday: Bruins at Penguins at 3 p.m. ET
  • Connor McDavid and the Oilers Visit the Golden Knights Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu at 10 p.m. ET
  • 43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs less than a month away, NHL action continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by a primetime ABC Hockey Saturday matchup between the league-leading Boston Bruins and Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. ET, simulcast on ESPN+. The Penguins try to hold onto its current Wild Card position in a tightly contested Eastern Conference race. Later on Saturday, the puck drops on a matchup between the New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday, March 27 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild

The Kraken (40-24-8), fighting to the finish for a Wild Card spot, travel to the Midwest to take on the Wild (42-22-9), in striking distance of a division title, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

 

Analyst: Brian Boucher

 

Reporter: Linda Cohn

 

Studio: Arda Öcal
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

 
Tuesday, March 28 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

Conor McDavid and the Oilers (41-23-9) head south to Las Vegas to take on the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (46-21-6).

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Wednesday, March 29 1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Thursday, March 30 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings

The Hurricanes (47-16-9) – currently in a heated battle with the Devils for the Metro Division lead – visit the Red Wings (31-32-9) at Little Caesars Arena after securing a playoff spot last week.

 

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

 

Analyst: Brian Boucher

 

Reporter: Dom Moore

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban, Chris Chelios
10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken

In their second ESPN appearance of the week, the Kraken (40-24-8) host the Ducks (23-40-10) in a Pacific Division matchup as they continue to aim for a playoff spot.

 Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

 

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

 

Reporter: Linda Cohn

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban, Chris Chelios
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Friday, March 31 1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, April 1 2:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Pregame: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
3 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

David Pastrnak and the history-chasing Bruins (57-11-5) – just eight wins away from a new single-season NHL record – visit Pittsburgh and take on the Penguins (36-27-10), currently still in the hunt for a playoff position in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference.

 

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
8 p.m. ESPN2 New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

The Devils (46-19-8) and Jack Hughes, the team’s goals and points leader, visit the Blackhawks (24-43-6) at United Center as they continue to challenge the Hurricanes for Metro Division supremacy.

 

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

 

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday, April 2 11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, including two appearances from the league-leading Boston Bruins.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Olivia Coryell

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Coryell is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Prior to joining the DMED Communications team, Coryell worked in ESPN Communications on X Games, Marketing and Corporate Citizenship for five years. Coryell is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
