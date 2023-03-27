Six Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+/Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday: Bruins at Penguins at 3 p.m. ET
- Connor McDavid and the Oilers Visit the Golden Knights Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu at 10 p.m. ET
- 43 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs less than a month away, NHL action continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by a primetime ABC Hockey Saturday matchup between the league-leading Boston Bruins and Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. ET, simulcast on ESPN+. The Penguins try to hold onto its current Wild Card position in a tightly contested Eastern Conference race. Later on Saturday, the puck drops on a matchup between the New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, March 27
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild
The Kraken (40-24-8), fighting to the finish for a Wild Card spot, travel to the Midwest to take on the Wild (42-22-9), in striking distance of a division title, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Linda Cohn
Studio: Arda Öcal
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Tuesday, March 28
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Conor McDavid and the Oilers (41-23-9) head south to Las Vegas to take on the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (46-21-6).
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, P.K. Subban
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Wednesday, March 29
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, March 30
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings
The Hurricanes (47-16-9) – currently in a heated battle with the Devils for the Metro Division lead – visit the Red Wings (31-32-9) at Little Caesars Arena after securing a playoff spot last week.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban, Chris Chelios
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken
In their second ESPN appearance of the week, the Kraken (40-24-8) host the Ducks (23-40-10) in a Pacific Division matchup as they continue to aim for a playoff spot.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban, Chris Chelios
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Friday, March 31
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, April 1
|2:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Pregame: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
|In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|3 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
David Pastrnak and the history-chasing Bruins (57-11-5) – just eight wins away from a new single-season NHL record – visit Pittsburgh and take on the Penguins (36-27-10), currently still in the hunt for a playoff position in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2
|New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks
The Devils (46-19-8) and Jack Hughes, the team’s goals and points leader, visit the Blackhawks (24-43-6) at United Center as they continue to challenge the Hurricanes for Metro Division supremacy.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, April 2
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 43 live out-of-market league games this week, including two appearances from the league-leading Boston Bruins.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
