The Dance Descends on Dallas: ESPN’s MegaCast Presentation of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four Tips Off Friday, March 31

Championship Game on ABC for First Time Ever – Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nearly a Dozen ESPN Platforms Activated for Wall-to-Wall Coverage of Semifinals and Championship

The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T Returns on ESPN2 & ESPN+

ESPN’s 28th exclusive presentation of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship reaches its pinnacle with unparalleled coverage of the NCAA Women’s Final Four, live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas this weekend, March 31-April 2.

The 2023 championship will feature ESPN’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One along with signature MegaCast presentations across multiple platforms for both the semifinals and championship game with all televised offerings also streaming live on ESPN+.

Semifinal action begins on ESPN and ESPN+ on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET, when the LSU Tigers and Final Four first-timers Virginia Tech Hokies go head-to-head. The second semifinal matchup, featuring Iowa and reigning national champion South Carolina, tips off at 9 p.m. Victors from both contests will meet in the national championship on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m., broadcast on ABC for the first time and simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

The main telecasts from Texas will be helmed by ESPN’s lead commentator team: play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Fame analyst Rebecca Lobo, National Sports Media Association Best Young Reporter and sideline analyst Andraya Carter, and Sports Emmy and Curt Gowdy Award-winning reporter Holly Rowe.

SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan will lead ESPN’s studio coverage, joined by 2023 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Carolyn Peck and Monica McNutt. Lobo and Carter will also join the studio team for pre-game coverage. The NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One tips off at 6 p.m. on Friday on ESPN, breaking down the storylines and previewing the semifinal matchups. The NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One will precede the championship for a full hour on ABC at 2:30 p.m.

MegaCast, Because Everything is Bigger in Texas

ESPN’s one-of-a-kind production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will deploy multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Fan-favorite The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T returns for its second year featuring collegiate and WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The dynamic duo will once again bring their signature banter and unique perspective to fans, live from the BTS set inside the American Airlines Center. There will be no shortage of star power with guests from across the spectrum of sports and pop culture. The show will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for all three games.

Additional MegaCast feeds include:

Beyond the Rim (ESPN+): Provides an aerial camera view with main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed

Provides an aerial camera view with main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed On the Rail (ESPN+):Tracks game action along one full length of the floor from end to end. The stream will feature natural sound and replays

ESPN.com and espnW

Writers Andrea Adelson, Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel will be on site in Dallas. Coverage highlights include:

Live analysis, news coverage, social posts, game recaps and highlights from Dallas

Expert picks and predictions for the national semifinals and NCAA title game

Analysis of the Final Four’s biggest storylines, each matchup and how each team can win the championship

The top 25 players in the NCAA Women’s Final Four

Continued coverage of South Carolina’s pursuit of an undefeated season

Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2023-24 season will be published

ESPN College Networks’ Championship Coverage

SEC Network

SEC Network will provide comprehensive on-site coverage with half the Women’s Final Four field hailing from the Southeastern Conference. Host Alyssa Lang and analyst Steffi Sorensen will share insight and analysis on LSU and South Carolina beginning with live editions of SEC Now coverage from open practices and press conferences on Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. The pair returns pre-game Friday with live updates in The Paul Finebaum Show ahead of the national semifinals, and they will recap the Tigers’ and Gamecocks’ performances in the Women’s Final Four on the late night SEC Now. Should an SEC team advance, Lang and Sorensen will provide practice updates on the 11 p.m. SEC Now Saturday night, as well as post-game Championship Sunday programming during the 8 p.m. SEC Now.

ACC Network

ACC Network begins its studio coverage from Dallas on Thursday afternoon with a special Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Lexie Brown, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw at noon live from the Hokies’ open practice, previewing the Virginia Tech/LSU matchup. The ladies are back Friday with a pre-game show at 6 p.m. leading into the national semifinals, and they will be return postgame for reaction after the Hokies take on the Tigers. ACC PM with Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will also have extensive coverage of the Women’s Final Four Thursday and Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Should Virginia Tech win Friday, Nothing But Net will be back Sunday with a 90-minute NCAA Championship pre-game show at 2 p.m., as well as postgame coverage at 6 p.m.

On-Site Activations, Panels and Digital Shows… Oh My!

espnW

espnW will host an exciting fan activation this year as part of Tourney Town Presented by Capital One. Building upon espnW’s That’s a W. campaign that celebrates victories of all kinds for women and girls in sports, the activation gives fans the opportunity to experience their own “W.” moment. Fans will step into our 360° Photo Experience where they can celebrate as if they’ve just won the National Championship, and then head over to lace up their sneakers at their favorite team’s locker.

Beyond the Baseline

ESPN vice president of production Patricia Lowry will participate in the Committing to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Women’s Sports panel hosted by the NCAA as part of Beyond the Baseline Presented by AT&T. Other panelists include WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, AT&T chief diversity officer Michelle Jordan and chief DEI officer at Nissan, Chandra Vasser. The event will be in person on Friday at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Countdown to the Semifinals & Countdown to the Final

ESPN continues its expanded digital coverage with its social and digital show, Countdown to the Semifinals and Countdown to the Final, both presented by Wendy’s. Hosted by Christine Williamson with Terrika Foster-Brasby, the pregame show will be available on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Around The Rim

Co-hosts of Around the Rim, LaChina Robinson and Foster-Brasby will record a live edition of their hit show on Sunday also as part of Beyond the Baseline in Tourney Town. The duo will preview the championship with three former NCAA Champions: Sheryl Swoopes, Arike Ogunbowale and Sydney Carter.

ESPN Platform’s NCAA Women’s Final Four Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators/Program Platform Fri, March 31 5:30 p.m. Countdown to the Semifinals Presented by Wendy’s

Christine Williamson, Terrika Foster-Brasby Facebook/Twitter, YouTube/ESPN App 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One Semifinal #1

LSU vs. Virginia Tech

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN/ESPN+ Women’s Final Four MegaCast: The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi ESPN2/ESPN+ Women’s Final Four MegaCast: Beyond the Rim ESPN+ Women’s Final Four MegaCast: On the Rail ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One Semifinal #2

Iowa vs. South Carolina

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPNU/ESPN+ Women’s Final Four MegaCast: The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi ESPN2/ESPN+ Women’s Final Four MegaCast: Beyond the Rim ESPN+ Women’s Final Four MegaCast: On the Rail ESPN+ Sun, April 2 2 p.m. Countdown to the Championship Presented By Wendy’s

Christine Williamson, Terrika Foster-Brasby Facebook/Twitter, YouTube/ESPN App 2:30 p.m. The NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Monica McNutt, Carolyn Peck ABC/ESPN2 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One: National Championship

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Andraya Carter ABC/ESPN3/ESPN+ National Championship MegaCast: The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi ESPN2/ESPN+ National Championship MegaCast: Beyond the Rim ESPN+ National Championship MegaCast: On the Rail ESPN+

