The Puck Drops on NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Across ESPN Platforms

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
  • Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 6 and 8 in Tampa, Fla.) on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • ESPN’s John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen lead the men’s championship game coverage
  • Top seeds Minnesota, Michigan, 2022 National Champion Denver and Quinnipiac

ESPN continues its winter sports championship season with exclusive coverage of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament across ESPN platforms. The first round of play begins on Thursday, March 23 and culminates with the presentation of the Men’s Frozen Four championship events on April 6 and 8 from Tampa, Fla.

Analyst teams of Drew Carter and Paul Caponigri will be on the call at the Manchester (N.H.) Regional while Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer will be taking the games at the Fargo (N.D.) Regional. The Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional will be called by ESPN’s John Buccigross and Colby Cohen with the crew of Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin in Allentown, Pa.

The road to the men’s Frozen Four begins on Thursday, March 23, with first round games from the Manchester Regional and Fargo Regional and continues on Friday, March 24, in Bridgeport and Allentown. Regional finals will take place on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Minnesota enters the tournament as the top-seeded team along with Quinnipiac, Michigan and Denver, who looks to defend its 2022 title.

The puck drops for the men’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+) with Barry Melrose joining Buccigross and Cohen on the call for the early semifinal game and title game. The 2022-23 season concludes with the championship game on Saturday, April 8, from Amalie Arena (ESPN2, ESPN+).

Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Platform
Thu, Mar 23 2 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional
Western Michigan vs Boston University
Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri		 ESPN2
  5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional
Minnesota State vs St. Cloud State
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional
Cornell vs Denver
Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri		 ESPNEWS
  9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional
Canisius vs Minnesota
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer		 ESPN2
Fri, Mar 24 2 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional
Ohio State vs Harvard
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional
Michigan Tech vs Penn State
Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin		 ESPNU
  5:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional
Merrimack vs Quinnipiac
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESNPNEWS
  8:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional
Colgate vs Michigan
Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin		 ESPNU
Sat, Mar 25 4 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional Finals
Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri		 ESPNU
  6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional Finals
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer		 ESPNU
Sun, Mar 26 4 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional Finals
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2
  6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional Finals
Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin		 ESPN2
Thu, Apr 6 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four
John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2
  8:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four
John Buccigross, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2
Sat, Apr 8 8 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship
John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Colby Cohen		 ESPN2

*Networks and times subject to change; all games available on ESPN+

