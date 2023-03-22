The Puck Drops on NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Post-Season Play Across ESPN Platforms

Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Men’s Frozen Four (April 6 and 8 in Tampa, Fla.) on ESPN2 and ESPN+

ESPN’s John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen lead the men’s championship game coverage

Top seeds Minnesota, Michigan, 2022 National Champion Denver and Quinnipiac

ESPN continues its winter sports championship season with exclusive coverage of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament across ESPN platforms. The first round of play begins on Thursday, March 23 and culminates with the presentation of the Men’s Frozen Four championship events on April 6 and 8 from Tampa, Fla.

Analyst teams of Drew Carter and Paul Caponigri will be on the call at the Manchester (N.H.) Regional while Roxy Bernstein and Ben Clymer will be taking the games at the Fargo (N.D.) Regional. The Bridgeport (Conn.) Regional will be called by ESPN’s John Buccigross and Colby Cohen with the crew of Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin in Allentown, Pa.

The road to the men’s Frozen Four begins on Thursday, March 23, with first round games from the Manchester Regional and Fargo Regional and continues on Friday, March 24, in Bridgeport and Allentown. Regional finals will take place on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Minnesota enters the tournament as the top-seeded team along with Quinnipiac, Michigan and Denver, who looks to defend its 2022 title.

The puck drops for the men’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN+) with Barry Melrose joining Buccigross and Cohen on the call for the early semifinal game and title game. The 2022-23 season concludes with the championship game on Saturday, April 8, from Amalie Arena (ESPN2, ESPN+).

Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Platform Thu, Mar 23 2 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional

Western Michigan vs Boston University

Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri ESPN2 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional

Minnesota State vs St. Cloud State

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU 5:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional

Cornell vs Denver

Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri ESPNEWS 9 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional

Canisius vs Minnesota

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPN2 Fri, Mar 24 2 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional

Ohio State vs Harvard

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNU 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional

Michigan Tech vs Penn State

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU 5:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional

Merrimack vs Quinnipiac

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESNPNEWS 8:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional

Colgate vs Michigan

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPNU Sat, Mar 25 4 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional Finals

Drew Carter, Paul Caponigri ESPNU 6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional Finals

Roxy Bernstein, Ben Clymer ESPNU Sun, Mar 26 4 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional Finals

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional Finals

Clay Matvick, Sean Ritchlin ESPN2 Thu, Apr 6 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Colby Cohen ESPN2 8:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPN2 Sat, Apr 8 8 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Colby Cohen ESPN2

*Networks and times subject to change; all games available on ESPN+

