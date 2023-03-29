Top Rank Presents: WBO Featherweight World Championship Robeisy Ramírez vs. Isaac Dogboe

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone Ramírez vs. Dogboe will stream live this Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK.

The main event features a battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship between 29-year-old Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and the 28-year-old Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs).

Ramírez enters the title bout having won 11 straight, including a successful return victory over Adán Gonzáles who stunned Ramírez via split decision in his pro debut. Now the highly decorated amateur prodigy and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps up to the plate in his first-ever world title opportunity.

The fighting pride of Africa, Dogboe was born in Ghana and now resides in London, England as he looks to become a two-division world champion. Dogboe previously held the WBO junior featherweight world title, including one successful title defense before going nearly 24-straight rounds in back-to-back wars against Emanuel Navarrete. Since then, “Royal Storm” has bounced back with four-straight victories to set up his next world title opportunity.

The co-feature includes a 10-round featherweight match-up between two-time world title challenger Joet González and Mexico’s José Enrique Vivas.

González (25-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. He dominated veteran Miguel Marriaga before losing his second attempt at the WBO strap in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender against Emanuel Navarrete. González stopped Joe Santísima via ninth-round TKO last March before dropping a split decision to Dogboe in July. Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) is coming off last May’s split decision victory over Edy Valencia.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Out Friday: How Robeisy Ramírez’s Disastrous Debut Nearly Derailed All He Worked For, by Ben Baby

Original Content: Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe

Ahead of the April 1 event, ESPN will air Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe, a 30-minute all-access preview that will feature both training camps ahead of the battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship.

In addition to the air times below, Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe

Date Network Time (ET) Wed Mar 29 ESPN 2 9:30 p.m. Thu Mar 30 ESPNEWS 8:30 a.m. Fri Mar 31 ESPNEWS 9:30 a.m. Sat Apr 1 ESPN 2 12:30 a.m. 6 p.m.

