Top Rank Presents: WBO Featherweight World Championship Robeisy Ramírez vs. Isaac Dogboe

BoxingCombat SportsESPN+

Live and Exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday, April 1 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices 

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone Ramírez vs. Dogboe will stream live this Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK.

The main event features a battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship between 29-year-old Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and the 28-year-old Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs).

Ramírez enters the title bout having won 11 straight, including a successful return victory over Adán Gonzáles who stunned Ramírez via split decision in his pro debut. Now the highly decorated amateur prodigy and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps up to the plate in his first-ever world title opportunity.

The fighting pride of Africa, Dogboe was born in Ghana and now resides in London, England as he looks to become a two-division world champion. Dogboe previously held the WBO junior featherweight world title, including one successful title defense before going nearly 24-straight rounds in back-to-back wars against Emanuel Navarrete. Since then, “Royal Storm” has bounced back with four-straight victories to set up his next world title opportunity.

The co-feature includes a 10-round featherweight match-up between two-time world title challenger Joet González and Mexico’s José Enrique Vivas.

González (25-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. He dominated veteran Miguel Marriaga before losing his second attempt at the WBO strap in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender against Emanuel Navarrete. González stopped Joe Santísima via ninth-round TKO last March before dropping a split decision to Dogboe in July. Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) is coming off last May’s split decision victory over Edy Valencia.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Out Friday: How Robeisy Ramírez’s Disastrous Debut Nearly Derailed All He Worked For, by Ben Baby

Original Content: Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe

Ahead of the April 1 event, ESPN will air Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe, a 30-minute all-access preview that will feature both training camps ahead of the battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship.

In addition to the air times below, Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe

Date Network Time (ET)
Wed Mar 29 ESPN 2 9:30 p.m.
Thu Mar 30 ESPNEWS 8:30 a.m.
Fri Mar 31 ESPNEWS 9:30 a.m.
Sat Apr 1 ESPN 2 12:30 a.m.
6 p.m.

 All Times ET

Date Time Event Fights Network  
Sat. Apr 1 10:00 p.m. Main Robeisy Ramírez vs. Isaac Dogboe ESPN+ (Vacant) WBO Featherweight
Co- Feature Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas  

 
7:10 p.m. Feature Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili
Undercard Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado
Undercard Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera
Undercard Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo
Undercard Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle
Undercard Erick Benitez vs. Abdullah Mason
Undercard Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz
