Top Rank Presents: WBO Featherweight World Championship Robeisy Ramírez vs. Isaac Dogboe
Live and Exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday, April 1 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices
To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone Ramírez vs. Dogboe will stream live this Saturday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK.
The main event features a battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship between 29-year-old Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez (11-1, 7 KOs) and the 28-year-old Ghanaian former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs).
Ramírez enters the title bout having won 11 straight, including a successful return victory over Adán Gonzáles who stunned Ramírez via split decision in his pro debut. Now the highly decorated amateur prodigy and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist steps up to the plate in his first-ever world title opportunity.
The fighting pride of Africa, Dogboe was born in Ghana and now resides in London, England as he looks to become a two-division world champion. Dogboe previously held the WBO junior featherweight world title, including one successful title defense before going nearly 24-straight rounds in back-to-back wars against Emanuel Navarrete. Since then, “Royal Storm” has bounced back with four-straight victories to set up his next world title opportunity.
The co-feature includes a 10-round featherweight match-up between two-time world title challenger Joet González and Mexico’s José Enrique Vivas.
González (25-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019. He dominated veteran Miguel Marriaga before losing his second attempt at the WBO strap in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender against Emanuel Navarrete. González stopped Joe Santísima via ninth-round TKO last March before dropping a split decision to Dogboe in July. Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) is coming off last May’s split decision victory over Edy Valencia.
ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.
ESPN.com
Out Friday: How Robeisy Ramírez’s Disastrous Debut Nearly Derailed All He Worked For, by Ben Baby
Original Content: Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe
Ahead of the April 1 event, ESPN will air Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe, a 30-minute all-access preview that will feature both training camps ahead of the battle for the vacant WBO featherweight world championship.
In addition to the air times below, Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.
Blood, Sweat & Tears: Ramírez vs. Dogboe
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Wed Mar 29
|ESPN 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Thu Mar 30
|ESPNEWS
|8:30 a.m.
|Fri Mar 31
|ESPNEWS
|9:30 a.m.
|Sat Apr 1
|ESPN 2
|12:30 a.m.
|6 p.m.
ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Top Rank: Real Time Go all-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night
- Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events
- Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them
Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram Twitter TikTok
All Times ET
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Network
|Sat. Apr 1
|10:00 p.m.
|Main
|Robeisy Ramírez vs. Isaac Dogboe
|ESPN+
|(Vacant) WBO Featherweight
|Co- Feature
|Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas
|
|7:10 p.m.
|Feature
|Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili
|Undercard
|Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado
|Undercard
|Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera
|Undercard
|Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo
|Undercard
|Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle
|Undercard
|Erick Benitez vs. Abdullah Mason
|Undercard
|Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz