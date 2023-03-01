UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Saturday, March 4 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

Prelims on ESPN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET

Jon Jones Returns: The Roundtable, Live on ESPN+ Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Special Pre-Show Featuring Former Jon Jones Opponents: Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes

UFC PPV returns this weekend with one of the biggest fights in UFC history, UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane. The event will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will air on ESPN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Coverage begins on Thursday, live from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, with Jon Jones Returns: The Roundtable at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The special pre-show brings together former Jon Jones opponents –Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes– as they discuss Jones’ evolution, how he started and where he is now as he returns to the Octagon. Live coverage continues Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Jones vs. Gane at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into UFC 285.

In the main event former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1) steps into the Octagon for the first time since February 2020 to face No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane (11-1) in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title. Considered by many to be the greatest fighter in MMA history, Jones makes his long-awaited return and heavyweight debut aiming to reclaim what he left behind and secure a second divisional crown for his legacy. He holds the UFC records for most title fight wins (14), most light heavyweight wins (20) and the longest light heavyweight win streak (13). Former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Gane looks to make the most of his second opportunity to compete for the undisputed heavyweight belt and make history by becoming the first man to finish Jones. Gane holds impressive knockouts over Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos.

The co-main event will feature flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) defending her title against surging contender Alexa Grasso (15-3). Shevchenko will be seeking a 10th consecutive victory and making the eighth defense of her 125-pound title. This will break the record for total women’s UFC title defences. Grasso comes in with four consecutive wins since making the move to flyweight in 2020 and scoring a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo to cement her standing as a championship contender.

In the PPV portion of the card Bo Nickal (3-0), a three-time D-1 National Champion wrestler, makes his highly anticipated UFC debut against Jamie Pickett (13-8) at middleweight. The Dana White Contender Series grads look to prove they are top emerging talents in UFC.

On the Prelims undercard is the return of Cody Garbrandt (12-5) to bantamweight, the division he once stood atop, hoping for a big win against Trevin Jones (13-9) who looks to regain the success he had earlier in his UFC tenure.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

As part of the marketing efforts, covering the ESPN UFC 285 promotional video is Linkin Park’s never-before-heard 2003 song ‘Lost’ featuring the late Chester Bennington. The collaboration with Linkin Park is part of larger efforts around “Maximum March,” with two pay-per-views (UFC 285 and UFC 286) during the month. ESPN’s “Maximum March” creative features Linkin Park’s hit song, ‘Faint’, which is a track from the band’s 2003 Meteora album.

Thurs., 3/2 8 p.m. ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube UFC 285 Press Conference 9:30 p.m. ESPN+ Jon Jones Returns: The Roundtable Fri., 3/3 7 p.m. ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Jones vs. Gane 5 p.m. ESPN+ UFC 285 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Jones vs. Gane 5:30 p.m. ESPN2 UFC 285 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Jones vs. Gane Sat., 3/4 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ (English & Spanish) UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane (Early Prelims) 8 p.m. ESPN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English & Spanish) UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Presented by Modelo (Prelims) 10 p.m. ESPN+ PPV

