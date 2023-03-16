UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Saturday, March 18 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV at 5 p.m. ET

Prelims on ESPNEWS, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 3 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 1 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

UFC PPV returns to London this weekend with a trilogy fight for the welterweight title, UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3. The event will be live from the O2 Arena this Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will air on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Live coverage begins Saturday with a special UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Edwards vs. Usman Pre-Show at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to ESPN’s live coverage of the UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Early Prelims and Prelims. Starting with this weekend’s UFC event, ESPN and SiriusXM have teamed up to give listeners nationwide access to ESPN’s live audio coverage of select UFC events including live UFC coverage of all UFC Fight Night events – from beginning-to-end –, the UFC PPV Early Prelims and Prelims, and Dana White’s Contender Series events. The coverage will be available on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156), SiriusXM’s dedicated combat sports channel.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3) goes home to make his first title defense in an epic rematch against former champ Kamaru Usman (20-2). Edwards, who is on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, won the title by knocking out Usman in the fifth round of their UFC 278 event last August. A former champion on the UFC reality series The Ultimate Fighter, Usman comes in focused on avenging his sole UFC defeat at the hands of his next opponent. He had beaten Edwards previously in a non-title fight back in 2015.

In the co-main, No. 3 contender Justin Gaethje (23-4) faces off against No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev (12-1) in a lightweight battle. Gaethje aims to get his name back in title contention with a big win in London while Fiziev, who is on a six-fight win streak, is coming off a ‘Performance of the Night’ knockout of former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos last September.

In the PPV portion of the card, local favorite Gunnar Nelson (18-5) makes his second straight London start against Bryan Barberena (18-9) in an all-action welterweight fight. Coming off a more than two-year hiatus, Nelson returned to action last March and collected an unanimous decision win over Takashi Sato. Barberena aims for a comeback and regain the success he had last year.

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier.

