Viewership for 2023 MLB Opening Night on ESPN Draws Double-Digit Increases as Chicago White Sox Defeat Reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros

Most-Watched Regular-Season Astros Game in Six Years

Viewership for 2023 MLB Opening Night Presented by Frontdoor saw double-digit increases on ESPN as the Chicago White Sox defeated the reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros on Thursday, March 30. The ESPN broadcast averaged 1,640,000 viewers, up 20 percent from last year’s Opening Night game on ESPN2.

The White Sox vs. Astros game broadcast was the most-watched program of the day on cable for March 30 in all key people and male demos. Viewership peaked with two million viewers at 9 p.m. ET.

Last night’s game was the most-watched regular-season Astros game in six years, dating back to 2017.

ESPN’s MLB coverage continues on April 2 with the season debut of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and KayRod Cast on ESPN2.

-30-