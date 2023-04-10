2022-23 NHL Regular Season Concludes This Week with Six Exclusive Games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- Monday: Surging Florida Panthers Aim to Secure Playoff Spot as they Host Toronto Maple Leafs Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu
- Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader of Playoff-Bound Teams: Maple Leafs at Lightning and Oilers at Avalanche
- NHL Power Play on ESPN+: Boston Bruins Continue Historic Chase Tuesday as Team Aims for Most Standing Points in a Single Season
- 32 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The stakes remain high in the final week and as the 2022-23 NHL regular season concludes with six exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, featuring teams playing to improve their playoff seeding or clinch a spot in the postseason.
The puck drops Monday with two exclusive matchups, starting off with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews traveling south to take on the surging Florida Panthers, who are still competing in a tight Eastern Conference Wild Card race after winning six straight – at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. Kirill Kaprizov returns from injury to help the Minnesota Wild in hopes of improving their playoff seeding in a close Central Division race with only three games remaining when they face off against the Chicago Blackhawksat 9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN.
On Tuesday in an ESPN exclusive doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of playoff-bound teams followed by a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche – both still attempting to improve seeding in their respective divisions – at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The NHL on ESPN 2022-23 regular season closes out Thursday with a Western Conference doubleheader exclusively on ESPN between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars, who remain in striking distance for the top seed in a closely-contested Central Division at 8 p.m. ET. The Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights will try to hold onto their slim two-point lead over the Oilers at 10:30 p.m. ET, when they take on the Seattle Kraken, who are headed to the postseason for the first time in only their second NHL season and aiming to improve their playoff position.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, April 10
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
The second-place Atlantic Division and playoff-bound Maple Leafs (47-21-11) and Mitchell Marner, after recently taking a few days off, returns to the lineup to face the Panthers (42-31-7) and Matthew Tkachuk, who has aided the team in its six-game win streak as they aim to hold on to their Wild Card position in the East.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Chris Chelios
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
The playoff-bound Wild (45-24-10) along with Left Wing Matt Boldy, who has stepped up offensively as of late, travel to Chi-town to face the Blackhawks (25-48-6).
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Chris Chelios
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Tuesday, April 11
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
This week on The Point, Steve Levy hosts with Chris Chelios as they preview stories from around the league and preview the ESPN doubleheader between Toronto-Tampa and Edmonton-Colorado.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: Chris Chelios
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
The Maple Leafs (47-21-11) and Auston Matthews make their second exclusive appearance this week when they face the Lightning (47-21-11) and Nikita Kucherov, who will return to the playoffs striving to reclaim their Stanley Cup Champion status of just two seasons ago.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Chris Chelios
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
The Oilers (48-23-9) and history-maker Connor McDavid, who just became the sixth different player in NHL history to reach the 150-point mark in a season, take on the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche (49-24-6) and 100-point season scorers Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen at Ball Arena in a matchup of top Western Conference teams.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Chris Chelios
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, April 12
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, April 13
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
Thursday, on The Point, Arda Öcal hosts alongside P.K. Subban as they cover top storylines around the league and preview the ESPN doubleheader between St. Louis-Dallas and Vegas-Seattle.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: P.K. Subban
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
The Blues (37-36-7) visit the playoff-bound Stars (44-21-14) and Jason Robertson, who recently broke the single-season franchise points record, at American Airlines Center.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken
The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (49-22-9) and team points and goals leader Jack Eichel travel north to take on the Kraken (45-26-8) and Jared McCann in a matchup of playoff teams at Climate Pledge Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Friday, April 14
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 32 live out-of-market league games this week as the Rush to the Playoffs continues, including key matchups for remaining Wild Card spots and the Boston Bruins’ final two regular season games as they continue their historic chase for most standing points in a single season.*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
