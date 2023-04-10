2022-23 NHL Regular Season Concludes This Week with Six Exclusive Games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Monday: Surging Florida Panthers Aim to Secure Playoff Spot as they Host Toronto Maple Leafs Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday ESPN Doubleheader of Playoff-Bound Teams: Maple Leafs at Lightning and Oilers at Avalanche

NHL Power Play on ESPN+: Boston Bruins Continue Historic Chase Tuesday as Team Aims for Most Standing Points in a Single Season

32 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The stakes remain high in the final week and as the 2022-23 NHL regular season concludes with six exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, featuring teams playing to improve their playoff seeding or clinch a spot in the postseason.

The puck drops Monday with two exclusive matchups, starting off with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews traveling south to take on the surging Florida Panthers, who are still competing in a tight Eastern Conference Wild Card race after winning six straight – at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. Kirill Kaprizov returns from injury to help the Minnesota Wild in hopes of improving their playoff seeding in a close Central Division race with only three games remaining when they face off against the Chicago Blackhawksat 9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN.

On Tuesday in an ESPN exclusive doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of playoff-bound teams followed by a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche – both still attempting to improve seeding in their respective divisions – at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The NHL on ESPN 2022-23 regular season closes out Thursday with a Western Conference doubleheader exclusively on ESPN between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars, who remain in striking distance for the top seed in a closely-contested Central Division at 8 p.m. ET. The Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights will try to hold onto their slim two-point lead over the Oilers at 10:30 p.m. ET, when they take on the Seattle Kraken, who are headed to the postseason for the first time in only their second NHL season and aiming to improve their playoff position.



Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 32 live out-of-market league games this week as the Rush to the Playoffs continues, including key matchups for remaining Wild Card spots and the Boston Bruins’ final two regular season games as they continue their historic chase for most standing points in a single season. *Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

