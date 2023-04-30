2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Monday in Game 7 Showdown Between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on ESPN

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Monday, May 1, in a win-or-go-home Game 7 showdown between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils from the Prudential Center at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Point will be presented at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Devils aim to bounce back and put their archrivals away, while the Rangers will have another chance to come back from a 3-2 deficit to win the series – a feat they accomplished twice in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The commentator and telecast information for the game is detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 1 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Monday, May 1
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
Game 7
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Linda Cohn
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Answering key questions ahead of Sunday’s two NHL Game 7s
- Stanley Cup Playoff Central: Highlights, scores, analysis
- NHL Rank: The top 50 players in the playoffs
- Same old Maple Leafs? Why this playoff run will be different
- Can the Bruins avoid the Presidents’ Trophy curse?
- Battle of the Hudson 101: Rangers-Devils rivalry explained
- Ranking the best Stanley Cup Final matchups (ESPN+ Premium Content) How to improve officiating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
- Meet the team giving free tattoos at Vegas Golden Knights games
- How one draft set up the Stars for now and the future
- Keys to the offseason for every eliminated team (ESPN+ Premium Content)
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670
ESPN+|
[email protected]