2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Monday in Game 7 Showdown Between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on ESPN

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo3 hours ago


The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Monday, May 1, in a win-or-go-home Game 7 showdown between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils from the Prudential Center at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Point will be presented at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The Devils aim to bounce back and put their archrivals away, while the Rangers will have another chance to come back from a 3-2 deficit to win the series – a feat they accomplished twice in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The commentator and telecast information for the game is detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 1 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE – 

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Monday, May 1

 

 7 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban

 ESPN2, ESPN+
8 p.m. New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

Game 7

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Linda Cohn

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

