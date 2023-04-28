2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Saturday with Devils at Rangers Game 6 on ABC and ESPN+

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, April 29, with a primetime matchup on ABC and ESPN+.

The Battle of the Hudson continues Saturday between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers during a primetime Game 6 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+. The Devils and Erik Haula, coming off a two-goal and one-assist performance, hope to continue their three-game winning streak to close out the series against the Rangers, who have struggled with power play opportunities since Game 3.

The commentator and telecast information for the game is detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 29 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Saturday, April 29 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers Game 6 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

ABC, ESPN+ In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

