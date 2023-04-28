2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Saturday with Devils at Rangers Game 6 on ABC and ESPN+

HockeyNHL

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Saturday with Devils at Rangers Game 6 on ABC and ESPN+

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo3 hours ago

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, April 29, with a primetime matchup on ABC and ESPN+.

The Battle of the Hudson continues Saturday between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers during a primetime Game 6 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+. The Devils and Erik Haula, coming off a two-goal and one-assist performance, hope to continue their three-game winning streak to close out the series against the Rangers, who have struggled with power play opportunities since Game 3.

The commentator and telecast information for the game is detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 29 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Saturday, April 29 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

Game 6

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal

 ABC, ESPN+
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –


CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo3 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Senior Publicist focusing on the NHL, X Games and Action Spots. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button