2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Saturday with Devils at Rangers Game 6 on ABC and ESPN+

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue Saturday, April 29, with a primetime matchup on ABC and ESPN+.
The Battle of the Hudson continues Saturday between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers during a primetime Game 6 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+. The Devils and Erik Haula, coming off a two-goal and one-assist performance, hope to continue their three-game winning streak to close out the series against the Rangers, who have struggled with power play opportunities since Game 3.
The commentator and telecast information for the game is detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 29 will be announced in the coming days.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Saturday, April 29
|8 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Game 6
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ABC, ESPN+
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
