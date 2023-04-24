2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Tonight with Devils at Rangers and Golden Knights at Jets in Game 4 Doubleheader on ESPN

Eight First Round Games Over Four Days Beginning Monday at 7 p.m. ET

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue this week on ESPN and ESPN2, beginning tonight, Monday, April 24, with an ESPN doubleheader at 7 p.m. ET.

Getting playoff action started Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the New Jersey Devils, down 2-1 to the New York Rangers, aim to even the series after picking up their first playoff victory on the road following strong game three performances by Jack Hughes and rookie goaltender Akira Schmid, who turned in a 35-save performance in his playoff debut.

At 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in hopes of evening the series after a thrilling game three double-overtime loss last weekend, while the Jack Eichel-led Golden Knights try to extend its series lead before returning home to T-Mobile Arena.



With their backs against the wall, the New York Islanders will attempt to stave off elimination when they return to PNC Arena in Raleigh to face Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in the first of two ESPN playoff games that evening.

Tied at two games apiece, the Los Angeles Kings return up north to face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and will need to find a way to slow down Leon Draisaitl and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid after giving up a three-goal lead and losing game four in overtime.

After giving up game two to the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins have stormed back to win both its road playoff games and will now attempt to eliminate the Panthers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

At 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, currently up 2-1 in the series, return home to face Seattle Kraken, who are competing in their first playoff appearance in only the franchise’s second season.

The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 27 will be announced in the coming days.

