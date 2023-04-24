2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO Continue Tonight with Devils at Rangers and Golden Knights at Jets in Game 4 Doubleheader on ESPN

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo4 hours ago
  • Eight First Round Games Over Four Days Beginning Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • The Point will Air Daily as a Lead-in Show for Games Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN presented by GEICO continue this week on ESPN and ESPN2, beginning tonight, Monday, April 24, with an ESPN doubleheader at 7 p.m. ET.

Getting playoff action started Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, the New Jersey Devils, down 2-1 to the New York Rangers, aim to even the series after picking up their first playoff victory on the road following strong game three performances by Jack Hughes and rookie goaltender Akira Schmid, who turned in a 35-save performance in his playoff debut.

At 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in hopes of evening the series after a thrilling game three double-overtime loss last weekend, while the Jack Eichel-led Golden Knights try to extend its series lead before returning home to T-Mobile Arena.


With their backs against the wall, the New York Islanders will attempt to stave off elimination when they return to PNC Arena in Raleigh to face Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in the first of two ESPN playoff games that evening.

Tied at two games apiece, the Los Angeles Kings return up north to face the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, and will need to find a way to slow down Leon Draisaitl and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid after giving up a three-goal lead and losing game four in overtime.

After giving up game two to the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins have stormed back to win both its road playoff games and will now attempt to eliminate the Panthers on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with a commanding 3-1 series lead.

At 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, currently up 2-1 in the series, return home to face Seattle Kraken, who are competing in their first playoff appearance in only the franchise’s second season.

The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Additional playoff games, commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond April 27 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Mon, Apr24 6 p.m. The Point

 

 Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

Game 4

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Linda Cohn

 ESPN
9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

Game 4

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Dom Moore

Reporter: Leah Hextall

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Linda Cohn

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+
Tue, Apr 25 6 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

Game 5

 

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Linda Cohn

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

Game 5

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Dom Moore

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Linda Cohn

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+
Wed Apr 26 6 p.m. The Point Host: Jeremy Schaap

Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes
 ESPN2, ESPN+
7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Game 5

 

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal

 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
9:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche

Game 5

 

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Leah Hextall

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Thu, Apr 27 5 p.m. The Point Host: John Buccigross

Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes

 ESPN2, ESPN+
7:30 p.m. New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

Game 5

 

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal

 ESPN2
10 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 5

 

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Reporter: Linda Cohn

In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal

 ESPN2
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.


NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Senior Publicist focusing on the NHL, X Games and Action Spots. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
