A Fan’s Guide to ESPN’s Coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Walt Disney Company will present the entire 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29) across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN’s social media channels, providing fans multi-platform coverage of the League’s signature offseason event, which spans three days and approximately 15 hours. Surrounding the NFL Draft, ESPN will provide comprehensive multi-platform programming with an overview provided below.

