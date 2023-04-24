A Fan’s Guide to ESPN’s Coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

The Walt Disney Company will present the entire 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29) across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN’s social media channels, providing fans multi-platform coverage of the League’s signature offseason event, which spans three days and approximately 15 hours. Surrounding the NFL Draft, ESPN will provide comprehensive multi-platform programming with an overview provided below.

More information on ESPN’s coverage plans for the NFL Draft in Kansas City can be found here.

