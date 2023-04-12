AUDIO: 2023 NFL Draft Media Call with ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. – April 12, 2023

On April 12, ESPN Senior NFL Draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. held his second 2023 NFL Draft media call. Kiper discussed his latest mock draft and answered questions from the media on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft can be found here. His next, and final, mock draft is slated to be released on Thursday, April 27.

ESPN’s extensive NFL Draft multi-platform programming can be found here, with more information available in the coming weeks.

Please Note: Timestamps of topics discussed can be found below the video.

01:10 – On who the Jets pick at number 13

02:55 – On Texas’s Bijan Robinson and how the NFL values RBs in the Draft

04:15 – On Georgia’s Jalen Carter

05:45 – On who the Falcons pick at number 8

07:40 – On what position the Ravens take in the first-round

09:30 – On how Iowa players rank post-combine and post pro-day? (Lukas Van Ness, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather)

11:35 – On what positions the Bills should target

13:07 – On if the Bears should trade-up into the first-round given their many picks in the late second-round

15:05 – On shorter QBs starting games in the NFL versus 10-years ago

17:43 – On why it is so challenging to evaluate the top-10 picks, especially when it comes to the CBs

21:50 – On mock draft for Eagles

23:08 – On Michigan’s D.J. Turner and Jake Moody

24:47 – On Draft day trades

27:33 – On Titans trading-up in Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft

29:05 – On how Kiper Jr.’s preparation and process leading up to the Draft

31:00 – On Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes and Mississippi’s Jonathan Mingo

33:25 – On Hendon Hooker

35:43 – On trading up or down given that many teams need the same positions

38:00 – On Alabama’s Will Anderson and Texas’s Bijan Robinson

40:25 – On the best-fits for the Patriots at pick number 14

41:55 – On the mental side of prospect evaluations

44:10 – On if teams have done anything in recent years to help prospects transition to the NFL mentally

45:44 – On Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore

47:15 – On the Dolphins limited pick number and who should they take

49:43 – On which LBs the Bucs should target

53:58 – On off-ball LBs

55:05 – On Texas’s Bijan Robinson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker

57:30 – On Iowa State’s Will McDonald and Xavier Hutchinson

58:45 – On advice Kiper Jr. has for the player that is drafted last

01:00:30 – On Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson

01:01:49 – On how Kiper Jr. would assess Ravens’ GM Eric DeCosta’s previous Drafts

01:03:46 – On which T the Bears should take in the first-round

01:05:49 – On Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker, Mike Morris and Olusegun Oluwatimi

01:07:48 – On so many TEs in the first two rounds and Georgia’s Darnell Washington

01:10:14 – On who the Ravens should take in the first-round if they don’t take a WR or CB

01:12:05 – On dominant interior DLs that could be a steal

01:13:57 – On the Steelers and if they are going to take an offensive or defensive player in the first-round

01:15:40 – On mid to late round options for the Ravens