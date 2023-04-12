ESPN Inc. Earns Industry-Leading 59 Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN earned an industry-leading 59 nominations for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, as announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is the 10th straight year that ESPN has led the industry. ESPN’s 59 nominations include work presented on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, SEC Network and the ESPN App.

The 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be held live and in-person on Monday, May 22, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Leading ESPN nominations include:

On-air Personality nominations include:

ESPN’s nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, by Category:

Live Series Monday Night Football (ESPN) Saturday Night College Football (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Edited Event Coverage Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – The 2022 NFL Draft (ESPN)* Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft (ESPN+, NHL Network)* Edited Special SC Featured: White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special (ESPN+) Hosted Edited Series E60 (ESPN) Eli’s Places (ESPN+)* Studio Show – Weekly College GameDay (ESPN) Monday Night Countdown (ESPN) Studio Show – Daily NFL Live (ESPN) Pardon the Interruption (ESPN) SportsCenter (ESPN) Studio Show – Limited Run Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN) Outstanding Journalism E60 Qatar’s World Cup (ESPN) E60 Remember the Blue and Yellow (ESPN, ESPN+) E60 The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany (ESPN) Short Feature College Game Day (ESPN) Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN) Long Feature Betsy & Irv (ESPN+) SC Featured: Mind Over Matter (ESPN) SC Featured: Seams to Heal (ESPN) Open/Tease 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship – Of Grit and Glory (ESPN) US Open – I was Here (ESPN Interactive Experience – Event Coverage College Football Playoff National Championship MegaCast (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App, ABC) Interactive Experience – Original Programming NHL on ESPN – Ovechkin 800 (ESPN.com) Digital Innovation McEnroe vs. McEnroe (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)* Personality/Studio Host Rece Davis (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Scott Van Pelt (ESPN) Personality/Play-by-Play Mike Breen (ABC) Joe Buck (ESPN) Chris Fowler (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Studio Analyst Jay Bilas (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Ryan Clark (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Personality/Event Analyst Peyton Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+) Personality/Reporter Molly McGrath (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Holly Rowe (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Lisa Salters (ESPN, ABC) Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent Andraya Carter (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, SEC Network) Robert Griffin III (ESPN) Eli Manning (ESPN2, ESPN+) JJ Redick (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC) Technical Team Event Monday Night Football (ESPN) Technical Team Studio College GameDay (ESPN) NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC) Editing Short – Form Monday Night Football Teases (ESPN, ABC) Outside The Lines – Without You (ESPN) Writing – Short Form Outside The Lines – Without You (ESPN) Writing – Long Form E60 – The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany (ESPN) Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War (ESPN)* Music Direction 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship – Of Grit and Glory (ESPN) Audio/Sound – Live Event US Open (ESPN) Graphic Design – Event/Show NBA on ESPN (ESPN, ABC) George Wensel Technical Achievement Award NHL Broadcasts – Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards (ESPN, ABC, TNT, tbs, NHL Network)* Studio Show in Spanish SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes) Feature Story in Spanish SC Reportajes: Arraigado (ESPN Deportes) SC Reportajes: The Real Deal (ESPN Deportes) Un Tren A Qatar (ESPN Deportes) On-Air Personality in Spanish Carolina Guillén (ESPN Deportes) Pilar Pérez (ESPN Deportes)

*External entry airing on an ESPN network.