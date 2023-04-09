ESPN Launches NBA Postseason Run with AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament, Five Nationally Televised First Round Games Opening Weekend

ESPN will exclusively televise three games of the 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament, beginning with an elimination game doubleheader on Wednesday, April 12, and continuing with another elimination game on Friday, April 14.

The action begins as the Chicago Bulls (10th seed) visit the Toronto Raptors (9th seed) at 7 p.m. ET. Mark Jones will provide commentary with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

At 9:30 p.m., the New Orleans Pelicans (9th seed) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (10th seed). Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters will be on the call. NBA officiating expert Steve Javie will also contribute to both games.

The action continues on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers (7th seed) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8th seed) loser faces New Orleans Pelicans (9th seed) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (10th seed) winner. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters will provide commentary with contributions from Steve Javie.

NBA Countdown Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will precede the AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament games on April 12 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Mike Greenberg, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will stream live on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube with host Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst.

The AT&T Play-In Tournament will also be available on ESPN Radio and the ESPN App.

Play-In Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Apr 12 7 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs.

Toronto Raptors ESPN: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Wed, Apr 12 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs.

New Orleans Pelicans ESPN: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Jorge Sedano, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Apr 14 TBD Western Conference 7th seed vs. 8th seed loser vs.

Western Conference 9th seed vs. 10th seed winner Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN App

First Round Presented by Starry Tips Off on ESPN

The 2023 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel tip off on Saturday, April 15, with five nationally televised first round Game 1s on ESPN platforms. The action begins with a Saturday quadrupleheader of games at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on ESPN and an 8:30 p.m. nightcap on ABC, and continues on Sunday afternoon on ABC.

NBA Countdown will provide Game 1 coverage with two shows on Saturday. Mike Greenberg will host alongside analysts Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, with the first show beginning at noon. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime will continue coverage at 8 p.m. on ABC leading into the Saturday nightcap. Sunday, NBA Countdown Presented by Chime continues on ABC.

Hoop Streams will stream live on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube with host Christine Williamson at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

First Round – Game 1 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Sat, Apr 15 12 p.m. NBA Countdown Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 1 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Beth Mowins, JJ Redick, Monica McNutt ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 3:30 p.m. Eastern Conference 7th seed vs. Boston Celtics Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 6 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sat, Apr 15 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr 16 TBD NBA Countdown Presented by Chime Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App Sun, Apr 16 TBD TBD Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App

