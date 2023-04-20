ESPN Platforms to Present Every Game of NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship for the Second Straight Year

2023 NCAA women’s champion to be crowned Sunday, May 28 on ESPN

All four tournament quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPNU

Dedicated NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament Selection Show set for Sunday, May 7 on ESPNU

ESPN platforms will present every game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship for the second straight year. The 2023 women’s tournament television and streaming schedule, announced today, features quarterfinal and semifinal matchups on ESPNU and the championship game once again airing on ESPN. All 28 games of the single-elimination tournament will be live on ESPN platforms.

“We’re thrilled to present every game of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship on an ESPN platform for the second consecutive year as part of ESPN’s longstanding commitment to increase exposure and contribute to the growing interest in the sport,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship begins with first and second round games on Friday and Sunday, May 12 and 14 on ESPN+. The quarterfinals follow on Thursday, May 18 at noon ET, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Championship Weekend at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., includes the semifinals airing on ESPNU at 3 and 5:30 p.m., on Friday, May 26, and the title game on Sunday, May 28 at noon on ESPN.

“We are once again elated and grateful for ESPN’s commitment to showcase women’s lacrosse to an extended audience,” said Samantha Eustace, NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee Chair. “With all of the tournament games being televised this year, we are confident women’s lacrosse fans will be thrilled to catch all of the action leading up to the national title game on ESPN for the second straight year.”

A year ago, the 2022 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship game (North Carolina vs. Boston College) on ESPN attracted a record-setting audience of 428,000 viewers, the most-viewed women’s college lacrosse game on record.

ESPNU will exclusively unveil the women’s tournament 29-team field and bracket during the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m.

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship on ESPN Platforms

First and Second Rounds (May 12 & 14): ESPN+

Quarterfinals (May 18): ESPNU

Semifinals (May 26): ESPNU

Championship (May 28): ESPN

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.9 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).