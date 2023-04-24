ESPN Turning Up The Music for Formula 1 Fans at Racing Fan Fest in Miami’s Wynwood

● Gryffin to perform unreleased single ‘Oceans’ in Wynwood

● ESPN curated ‘Rockstars of Racing’ Spotify playlist inspired by drivers

● F1 Rockstars of Racing t-shirt giveaways & more

ESPN is turning up the music by taking over the Racing Fan Fest Live stage in Miami for the first Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix race in the United States this year with new creative, live music performances, curated playlists, and more.

The second annual Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will air live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7.

GRYFFIN EXCLUSIVE SET

Kicking off the activations for the F1 Miami Grand Prix, ESPN is launching new F1 creative in collaboration with Gryffin. The spot features the artist’s unreleased single ‘Oceans’ with up-and-coming vocalist KidJoi, and will run in promotions across linear, digital, and social leading up to the race at Miami International Autodrome, a circuit built in the complex of Hard Rock Stadium.

The song was written by Gryffin, Kid Joi, DJ Press Play, Jordan “DJ Swivel” Young.

On Saturday, May 6, Gryffin will perform ‘Oceans’ in front of an expected 20,000-plus fans during an exclusive early-access set at Wynwood Marketplace on 2250 NW Second Avenue. The song will be performed for the first time following its May 3 release.

The set will be available live on ESPN and Gryffin’s YouTube channels so those who cannot attend can still soak in the music. To commemorate the moment, fans will have the opportunity to receive F1 Rockstars of Racing t-shirts on-site.

SPOTIFY COLLABORATION

New creative and Gryffin’s performance are only some of what the company has in store for F1 fans.

Those who want to be in tune with their favorite driver’s music can do that with an ESPN curated ‘Rockstars of Racing” playlist on Spotify available Wednesday, May 3. The Spotify playlist will feature suggested songs from a number of different drivers.

ROCKSTARS OF RACING LOUNGE

Inside the Paddock at Hard Rock Stadium, ESPN will feature a Rockstars of Racing Lounge. In the lounge, Gryffin and select drivers will be creating music together live for fans. Fans will also have the opportunity to engage with an interactive ESPN F1 playlist to see if they can match the song with the driver who chose it.

“F1 is making major waves not only as a sport, but in culture. It’s fast, it’s global, it’s cool and its drivers are like rockstars,” said Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “As the world tour of F1 heads to Miami, we wanted to create a conversation and experience that celebrates these rockstars of racing on a global stage.”

In addition to the race telecast, ESPN platforms also will air all three practice sessions from Miami as well as F1 qualifying. Racing Fan Fest, produced by SWARM, is the largest off-track fan festival and experiential special event experience.