ESPN’s AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament Doubleheader Averages 2.6 Million Viewers Across ESPN and ESPN2, Up 14 Percent from 2022

ESPN’s 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament Wednesday doubleheader averaged 2,594,000 viewers and 1,289,000 P18-49 across ESPN and ESPN2, up 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively, from last year’s comparable doubleheader on ESPN, according to Nielsen.

The Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors matchup averaged 2,335,00 viewers and 1,104,000 P18-49 across ESPN and ESPN2, up 10 percent and five percent over last year’s comparable game. NBA in Stephen A’s World alternate telecast, which aired on ESPN2, drew seven percent of the overall average audience, adding 152,000 viewers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans game averaged 2,858,000 viewers and 1,478,000 P18-49, up 17 percent and 19 percent from last year’s comparable game. It was the most-viewed 9-seed vs. 10-seed game in the three years since the Play-In Tournament launch in 2021. It was the most-viewed telecast of the day among all key male and adult demographics.

In addition, ESPN was the most viewed network in prime time on Wednesday in all key male and adult demographics.

ESPN’s 2023 AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament coverage continues with another elimination game on Friday, April 14, at 9:30 p.m. ET as the Oklahoma City Thunder square off with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final spot in the Western Conference NBA Playoffs.

-30-