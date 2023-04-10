ESPN’s NBA in Stephen A’s World Alternate Presentation Returns April 12 for NBA Play-In Tournament Coverage

ESPN, Mr. SAS Productions and Omaha Productions today announced postseason dates for its NBA in Stephen A’s World alternate presentation – a part of ESPN’s robust NBA coverage offerings. There will be five new editions of NBA in Stephen A’s World, beginning on Wednesday, April 12, for the AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament as the Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors in an elimination game. NBA in Stephen A’s World culminates on Thursday, June 1, for NBA Finals Game 1, on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

The presentation regularly features high-profile guest appearances from the worlds of sports, entertainment and media. In addition, the presentations will include ESPN NBA commentators, live polls, social media interaction and viewer participation. The set design replicates Stephen A. Smith’s home living room setup. NBA in Stephen A’s World is co-executive produced by ESPN, Stephen A. Smith (Mr. SAS Productions) and Peyton Manning (Omaha Productions).

NBA in Stephen A’s World upcoming schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Wed, Apr. 12 7 p.m. AT&T NBA Play-In Tournament: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App Sat, Apr. 15 1 p.m. NBA Playoffs First Round, Game 1: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App Fri, May 5 10 p.m. NBA Playoffs: Second Round, Game 3 ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App Tue, May 16 9 p.m. Western Conference Finals Game 1 ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN App Thu, June 1 9 p.m. NBA Finals Game 1 ESPN2, ESPN App

David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production:

“NBA in Stephen A’s World has proven to be must-see TV – like always when it involves Stephen. When you watch Stephen take in an NBA game in a living room-like setting, his deep passion for the sport is evident. We’re looking forward to a fun, five-episode run during what is expected to be an exciting, unpredictable NBA Playoffs.”

On the debut episode of NBA in Stephen A’s World (October 26, 2022), the show featured live coverage from the red carpet of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere.

Stephen A. Smith is also amidst his second season as an analyst on ESPN and ABC’s NBA Countdown pregame show, which precedes marquee NBA games throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs, including the NBA Finals. Smith is also a co-host of ESPN’s First Take.

