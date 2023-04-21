espnW Announces Full Agenda and Speakers for espnW Summit NYC presented by Ally on May 4

ESPN has announced the agenda for the 2023 espnW Summit NYC presented by Ally, taking place Thursday, May 4 at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. The one-day event will once again gather leaders across sports, business, and entertainment for a curated program of keynotes, panels, and presentations focused on the women and sports space. Programming from this year’s Summit will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – in-person and virtual registration are available at nyc.espnwsummit.com.

The Summit will be hosted by espnW’s Sarah Spain, and will feature panels moderated by espnW Podcast Host, Soccer Commentator, and World Cup Champion Julie Foudy, Game and Studio Analyst Monica McNutt, Game and Studio Analyst and Sideline Reporter LaChina Robinson, and First Take Host Molly Qerim.

Featured events and panels will include:

An exclusive performance by hip-hop improv group freestyle+, featuring headlining members from Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning Broadway show, Freestyle Love Supreme . A Keynote Conversation with one of the most decorated American long distance runners of all time and recent New York Times best-selling author of Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World Lauren Fleshman in conversation with Sarah Spain A live taping of the hit podcast “Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy” with special guest NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann , who just returned from 154 days in orbit on March 11, 2023; introduction by Ally Chief Marketing and PR Officer Andrea Brimmer . Investing in Women’s Sports Coverage: a conversation about the many challenges and opportunities for media companies dedicated to women’s sports coverage, featuring leading voices and brands in the space such as: Founder and CEO of Just Women’s Sports Haley Rosen , Co-founder and Chief Content Officer of Togethxr Jessica Robertson , Founder of HighlightHER Ari Chambers , ESPN’s Vice President of Social Media Kaitee Daley , led by Julie Foudy Hoops Family: The Iveys: a conversation with mother-son duo, Niele Ivey, Notre Dame women’s head basketball coach , former WNBA player, and two-time NCAA champion with her son Jaden Ivey , NBA shooting guard for the Detroit Pistons moderated by Monica McNutt Women at the Helm: a centerpiece Summit conversation showcasing leading female executives across sports, business, and entertainment led by LaChina Robinson Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Mavericks Cynthia Marshall to be featured, Marshall is the first Black female CEO in the history of the National Basketball Association. The New, New York Liberty: a conversation with the newest stars of the Liberty team to discuss their upcoming season and the new era of WNBA superteams. Featuring 2x WNBA Champion, 4x All-Star, and MVP Breanna Stewart, WNBA champion and 4x All-Star Courtney Vandersloot , and Bahamian-Bosnian and 6th overall draft pick in the 2016 WNBA draft, Jonquel Jones , moderated by LaChina Robinson Navigating the NIL Era of College Sports: a discussion with industry leaders sharing their unique perspectives and insights around the ever-changing Name, Image, and Likeness landscape for female college athletes Head of Women’s Basketball Division at KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP Jade-Li English , LSU’s Associate Athletic Director of NIL and Strategic Initiatives Taylor Jacobs , ESPN writer Dan Murphy , led by Sarah Spain W. Power Talks: an array of single-topic talks led by industry leaders and experts in their fields, hosted by Monica McNutt and featuring, Katlyn Gao , Co-Founder and CEO, League One Volleyball Brooke Watt, Sr. Director Global Product Creation & Strategy for Women’s Apparel, New Balance Women of ESPN: a lively and frank conversation taking audiences behind the scenes and into the lives of the incredible women who make up ESPN Featured speakers include ESPN NHL Analysts and Reporter Blake Bolden , co-anchor for ESPN Deportes and ESPN Mexico’s new daytime edition of SportsCenter Cristina Alexander , and host and sideline reporter for ACCN & ESPN’s Kelsey Riggs led by Molly Qerim











Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit.

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

