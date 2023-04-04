Exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+: On the Clock, Featuring Top NFL Quarterback Prospects, Mannings – Archie, Peyton, Eli – Premieres Monday, April 10

On the Clock, a four-part ESPN+ Original series produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, premieres Monday, April 10, on ESPN2, with episodes available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following their debut.

The show follows four top quarterback prospects throughout their final college football season and into the offseason as they prepare for the NFL Combine, their Pro Days and ultimately the NFL Draft.

Throughout the series, NFL legends Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning evaluate and mentor the future Sunday signal callers ahead of the biggest night of their football lives.

The first two episodes, featuring Alabama's Bryce Young and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, will debut April 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.

Episode 3, featuring Will Levis from Kentucky, will premiere on ESPN2 on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. ET, following a re-air of Episode 2 at 5 p.m. ET.

Episode 4 will focus on Florida’s Anthony Richardson and debut on Monday, April 24, at 8:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN2, following a re-air of Episode 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Archie Manning said, “It’s been so much fun for Peyton, Eli, and me to work closely with these four talented quarterbacks as they prepare to take the next step in their journey. On the Clock will give fans an inside look at all that goes into being a successful quarterback, on and off the field, and how each of these young men are ready to take on the challenge of being the face of an NFL franchise.”

On the Clock is part of a comprehensive slate of NFL Draft coverage across ESPN platforms.

For the fifth consecutive year, all three days of the NFL Draft will air on ESPN and ABC, with distinct telecasts on each network the first two nights (Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28) and ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage on the third day (Saturday, April 29). Also, NFL Network will televise the NFL Draft in its entirety. More details on ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft will be announced.

