GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase to Air Live on ESPNU

For the fourth consecutive year, ESPNU will be home to the GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase. The five-game slate begins on Friday, April 21 with a doubleheader featuring the top ten ranked McDonough High School girls’ and boys’ teams. McDonough girls will face Good Counsel at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the boys matchup against Calvert Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Game three on Tuesday, May 2, features No. 13 Georgetown Prep at Bullis School boys in Potomac, Md. at 7 pm, while game four on Wednesday, May 10, is top 10 match between No. 10 Chaminade and No. 1 St. Anthony’s boys at 5 p.m.

The GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase concludes on Tuesday, May 16, with Avon Old Farms at No. 17 The Taft School boys in Watertown, Conn. at 5 pm. All five games of the Showcase will also be available in the ESPN App.

This year’s field includes six teams ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Boys’ Top 25 High School Power Rankings and Inside Lacrosse Girls’ Top 25 High School Power Rankings

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase Schedule (all times listed are ET):

Date Time Game Network Fri, Apr 21 3:30 p.m. Good Counsel (Md.) at No. 7 McDonogh (Md.) girls ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Calvert Hall (Md.) at No. 2 McDonogh (Md.) boys ESPNU Tue, May 2 7:00 p.m. No. 13 Georgetown Prep (Md.) at Bullis School (Md.) boys ESPNU Wed, May 10 5:00 p.m. No. 10 Chaminade (N.Y.) at No. 1 St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) boys ESPNU Tue, May 16 5:00 p.m. Avon Old Farms (Conn.) at No. 17 Taft (Conn.)boys ESPNU

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase Participating Teams:



No. 1 St. Anthony’s High School (New York) – Boys

Key Recruits: Owen Duffy ’23 (North Carolina), Jack Speidell ’23 (Harvard), Luke Martin ’23 (Johns Hopkins)

No. 2 McDonogh School (Maryland) – Boys

Key Recruits: McCabe Millon ’23 (Virginia), AJ Marsh ’23 (Navy), Mac Christmas ’23 (Duke)

No. 7 McDonogh School (Maryland) – Girls

Key Recruits: Codi Johnson ‘23 (Brown), Amanda Lawson ‘24 (Stanford); Remi Schaller ‘24 (Michigan), Kate Levy ’24 (North Carolina)

No. 10 Chaminade High School (New York) – Boys

Key Recruits: Gavin Creo ’23 (Richmond), Ben Fox ’24 (North Carolina), Connor Kuttin ’25

No. 13 Georgetown Prep (Maryland) – Boys

Key Recruits: Nate Kabiri ’23 (Princeton), Colin Burns ’23 (Princeton), Isaiah Rose ’23 (Army)

No. 17 The Taft School (Connecticut) – Boys

Key Recruits: Peter Moynihan ’23 (Yale), Jack Elliott ’24 (Michigan), Ben Friedman ’24 (Yale)

Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) – Boys

Key Recruits: – Benn Johnston ’23 (Duke), Teddy Gabrielian ’23 (North Carolina), Ellis McDonald ’23 (Ohio State)

Bullis School (Maryland) – Boys

Key Recruits: ’23 Tucker Wade (Princeton), Chase Band ’23 (Virginia), Matthew Till ’23 (Penn), Jackson Maher ’25

Calvert Hall (Maryland) – Boys

Key Recruits: ’ Shuey Kelly ’23 (Georgetown), Wyatt Hottle ’23 (Syracuse), Bradley Johnson ’23 (Marquette)

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Maryland) – Girls

Key Recruits: ’23 Lauren Flynn (UMBC), ’24 Hailey Huebner (Stony Brook), ’24 Hannah Rudolph (Northwestern)

