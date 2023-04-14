Longhorn Network to Deliver Spring Football Programming, Softball and Men’s Tennis This Weekend

Longhorn Network, ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will deliver the first look of 2023 edition of Texas football as the Longhorns host their annual Orange-White Spring Game Presented by Texas One Fund Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. CT.

Alex Loeb and Robert Griffin III will have the call from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas GameDay Presented by St. David’s Healthcare leads coverage of Saturday’s Orange-White Spring Game beginning at 12:30 p.m. Host Lowell Galindo along with analysts Fozzy Whittaker, Michael Griffin and Brian Robison will preview the game and breakdown all the storylines coming out of spring practice. Host Alex Loeb, Whittaker, Griffin and Robinson will wrap up Spring Game coverage with full analysis immediately following the game on Texas GameDay Final.

Along with Spring Football programming this weekend, LHN will also have all three games of the Kansas – No. 8 Texas softball series Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4:30 p.m.) and Sunday (noon), in addition to the No. 1 Texas men’s tennis team hosting No. 3 TCU with the Big 12 regular season title on the line Saturday at 7 p.m.

David Saltzman and Cat Osterman will call the action from Red and Charline McCoombs Field, while Sam Gore and Jon Weigand will be live from the Texas Tennis Center.

LHN Programming Saturday, April 15