Manchester City, Manchester United in FA Cup Semifinals; FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid; and more on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, April 20-23

Photo of Mac Nwulu Mac Nwulu Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
  • Three top-seven teams in Premier League standings in FA Cup Semifinals, exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday
  • All LaLiga Matchday 30 games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select matches on ESPN Deportes
  • PSV Hosts AFC Ajax in match between Eredivisie’s top-three teams exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
FA Cup Semifinals

The 2022-2023 FA Cup semifinals will feature three of the current top-seven teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. – in the English Premier League standings, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday and Sunday. Manchester City vs. Sheffield United is on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET. Brighton vs. Manchester United is on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Highlights:

  • Jon Champion will call both matches in English, joined by color commentators Craig Burley (Saturday) and Stewart Robson on Sunday.
  • Spanish commentary by Cirona Procuna and Jared Borgetti on Saturday, and Ricardo Puig and Mauricio Ymay on Sunday.
  • SportsCenter will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program.
  • 30-minute pregame editions of ESPN FC will precede each match.
  • Reporter Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha, a former Manchester City defender, will provide live coverage from Wembley Stadium around the matches on Saturday and Sunday.
Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Sat, Apr 22 11:15 a.m. ESPN FC – Pregame

Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Kieran Gibbs; Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha from Wembley

 ESPN+
  11:45 a.m. FA Cup Semifinal I: Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

Jon Champion and Craig Burley

Ciro Procuna and Jared Borgetti

 ESPN+
  2 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC – Postgame

Thomas, Hislop and Gibbs; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley

 ESPN+
Sun, Apr 23 11 a.m. ESPN FC — Pregame

Thomas, Hislop, Gibbs and Burley; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley

 ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. FA Cup Semifinal II – Brighton vs. Manchester United

Champion and Stewart Robson

Ricardo Puig and Mauricio Ymay

 ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC – Postgame

Thomas, Hislop. Gibbs and Burley; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley

 ESPN+

* Subject to change

LaLiga

FC Barcelona hosts Atlético de Madrid – a match between LaLiga’s Nos. 1 and 3 teams – at Spotify Camp Nou on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET. After earning a record 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, LaLiga’s No. 2 team, Real Madrid, will host Celta de Vigo at Santiago Bernabéu Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Fri, Apr 21 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Cádiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Apr 22 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  10:15 a.m. Almeira vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  12:30 p.m. Valladolid vs. Girona ESPN+
  3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Apr 23 8 a.m. Elche vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
  3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Villareal ESPN+

* Subject to change

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga

This weekend’s Bundesliga matches will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select matches in Spanish, headlined by Saturday’s FSV Mainz vs. FC Bayern München at 9:30 a.m. ET, and Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Fri, Apr 21 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+
Sat, Apr 22 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1 FC Köln ESPN+
  9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+
  9:30 a.m. Hertha BSC vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+
  9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+
Sun, Apr 23 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04 ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+
  1:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+

* Subject to change

Eredivisie

On Sunday at 8:30 a.m., No. 3 PSV hosts Ajax (No. 2), a match between top-three teams in the Dutch league standings exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Top-four Eredivisie teams in action on ESPN+ this weekend:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms
Sat, Apr 22 8:30 a.m. No. 3 PSV vs. No. 2 Ajax ESPN+
  10:45 a.m. No. 1 Feyenoord vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+
  9:30 a.m. No. 4 AZ Alkmaar vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+

* Subject to change

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

·       Thibaut Courtois: El MVP de un Real Madrid contemporáneo en Champions League (Contenido Exclusivo)

-30-

Photo of Mac Nwulu

Mac Nwulu

I joined ESPN in 1998 and since then, it's been a great experience managing PR and communications for a range of ESPN initiatives and properties over the years. I am currently focused on soccer and The Undefeated, ESPN’s site focusing on sports, race and urban culture and how they intersect.
