Manchester City, Manchester United in FA Cup Semifinals; FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid; and more on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, April 20-23
- Three top-seven teams in Premier League standings in FA Cup Semifinals, exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday
- All LaLiga Matchday 30 games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select matches on ESPN Deportes
- PSV Hosts AFC Ajax in match between Eredivisie’s top-three teams exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
FA Cup Semifinals
The 2022-2023 FA Cup semifinals will feature three of the current top-seven teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. – in the English Premier League standings, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday and Sunday. Manchester City vs. Sheffield United is on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET. Brighton vs. Manchester United is on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Highlights:
- Jon Champion will call both matches in English, joined by color commentators Craig Burley (Saturday) and Stewart Robson on Sunday.
- Spanish commentary by Cirona Procuna and Jared Borgetti on Saturday, and Ricardo Puig and Mauricio Ymay on Sunday.
- SportsCenter will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program.
- 30-minute pregame editions of ESPN FC will precede each match.
- Reporter Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha, a former Manchester City defender, will provide live coverage from Wembley Stadium around the matches on Saturday and Sunday.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Sat, Apr 22
|11:15 a.m.
|ESPN FC – Pregame
Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Kieran Gibbs; Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha from Wembley
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|FA Cup Semifinal I: Manchester City vs. Sheffield United
Jon Champion and Craig Burley
Ciro Procuna and Jared Borgetti
|ESPN+
|2 p.m. (approx.)
|ESPN FC – Postgame
Thomas, Hislop and Gibbs; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 23
|11 a.m.
|ESPN FC — Pregame
Thomas, Hislop, Gibbs and Burley; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|FA Cup Semifinal II – Brighton vs. Manchester United
Champion and Stewart Robson
Ricardo Puig and Mauricio Ymay
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m. (approx.)
|ESPN FC – Postgame
Thomas, Hislop. Gibbs and Burley; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
LaLiga
FC Barcelona hosts Atlético de Madrid – a match between LaLiga’s Nos. 1 and 3 teams – at Spotify Camp Nou on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET. After earning a record 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, LaLiga’s No. 2 team, Real Madrid, will host Celta de Vigo at Santiago Bernabéu Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 21
|3 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Cádiz
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Apr 22
|8 a.m.
|Osasuna vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Almeira vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Girona
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Apr 23
|8 a.m.
|Elche vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Villareal
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
Bundesliga
This weekend’s Bundesliga matches will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select matches in Spanish, headlined by Saturday’s FSV Mainz vs. FC Bayern München at 9:30 a.m. ET, and Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Fri, Apr 21
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 22
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1 FC Köln
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Bochum vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Hertha BSC vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sun, Apr 23
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
Eredivisie
On Sunday at 8:30 a.m., No. 3 PSV hosts Ajax (No. 2), a match between top-three teams in the Dutch league standings exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Top-four Eredivisie teams in action on ESPN+ this weekend:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platforms
|Sat, Apr 22
|8:30 a.m.
|No. 3 PSV vs. No. 2 Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|No. 1 Feyenoord vs. FC Utrecht
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|No. 4 AZ Alkmaar vs. RKC Waalwijk
|ESPN+
* Subject to change
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
· Thibaut Courtois: El MVP de un Real Madrid contemporáneo en Champions League (Contenido Exclusivo)
