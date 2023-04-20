Manchester City, Manchester United in FA Cup Semifinals; FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid; and more on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, April 20-23

Three top-seven teams in Premier League standings in FA Cup Semifinals, exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday

All LaLiga Matchday 30 games on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and select matches on ESPN Deportes

PSV Hosts AFC Ajax in match between Eredivisie’s top-three teams exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

FA Cup Semifinals

The 2022-2023 FA Cup semifinals will feature three of the current top-seven teams – Manchester City, Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. – in the English Premier League standings, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday and Sunday. Manchester City vs. Sheffield United is on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET. Brighton vs. Manchester United is on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Highlights:

Jon Champion will call both matches in English, joined by color commentators Craig Burley (Saturday) and Stewart Robson on Sunday.

will call both matches in English, joined by color commentators (Saturday) and on Sunday. Spanish commentary by Cirona Procuna and Jared Borgetti on Saturday, and Ricardo Puig and Mauricio Ymay on Sunday.

and on Saturday, and and on Sunday. SportsCenter will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program.

will preview the matches during Saturday and Sunday morning editions of the ESPN flagship program. 30-minute pregame editions of ESPN FC will precede each match.

will precede each match. Reporter Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha, a former Manchester City defender, will provide live coverage from Wembley Stadium around the matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sat, Apr 22 11:15 a.m. ESPN FC – Pregame Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Kieran Gibbs; Alexis Nunes and analyst Nedum Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. FA Cup Semifinal I: Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Jon Champion and Craig Burley Ciro Procuna and Jared Borgetti ESPN+ 2 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC – Postgame Thomas, Hislop and Gibbs; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+ Sun, Apr 23 11 a.m. ESPN FC — Pregame Thomas, Hislop, Gibbs and Burley; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FA Cup Semifinal II – Brighton vs. Manchester United Champion and Stewart Robson Ricardo Puig and Mauricio Ymay ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. (approx.) ESPN FC – Postgame Thomas, Hislop. Gibbs and Burley; Nunes and Onuoha from Wembley ESPN+

LaLiga

FC Barcelona hosts Atlético de Madrid – a match between LaLiga’s Nos. 1 and 3 teams – at Spotify Camp Nou on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET. After earning a record 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, LaLiga’s No. 2 team, Real Madrid, will host Celta de Vigo at Santiago Bernabéu Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Fri, Apr 21 3 p.m. Espanyol vs. Cádiz ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Apr 22 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Almeira vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valladolid vs. Girona ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 23 8 a.m. Elche vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Villareal ESPN+

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

Bundesliga

This weekend’s Bundesliga matches will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in English, with select matches in Spanish, headlined by Saturday’s FSV Mainz vs. FC Bayern München at 9:30 a.m. ET, and Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt at 12:30 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Fri, Apr 21 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ Sat, Apr 22 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1 FC Köln ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Bochum vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hertha BSC vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Apr 23 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Schalke 04 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+

Eredivisie

On Sunday at 8:30 a.m., No. 3 PSV hosts Ajax (No. 2), a match between top-three teams in the Dutch league standings exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Top-four Eredivisie teams in action on ESPN+ this weekend:

Date Time (ET) Event Platforms Sat, Apr 22 8:30 a.m. No. 3 PSV vs. No. 2 Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. No. 1 Feyenoord vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. No. 4 AZ Alkmaar vs. RKC Waalwijk ESPN+

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

