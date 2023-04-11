NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Tumbles into Texas with Comprehensive Coverage Across ESPN Platforms, Championship Final Featured on ABC for Third Straight Season

ESPN Front Row:

ESPN’s unparalleled coverage of the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship continues to reach new heights, with some of the sport’s biggest brands and brightest stars set for center stage in Fort Worth, Texas. Eight teams will tumble toward the NCAA title at Dickies Arena, as Semifinal I is slated for Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET and Semifinal II airs live at 9 p.m. Thursday, both on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Semifinal I features No. 2 seed Florida, No. 7 seed California, No. 6 seed LSU, and No. 14 seed Denver, while Semifinal II showcases top-seeded Oklahoma, No. 4 seed UCLA, No. 5 seed Utah, and No. 9 seed Kentucky.

The Championship Final will be broadcast on Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+, and will also be available internationally. ESPN tucks into its Championship Saturday coverage with the first ever NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship Live Preshow on ABC at 3:30 p.m., leading into the championship final.

“This is such an exciting time for women’s sports,” said Kate Jackson, ESPN vice president of production. “Coming off the unprecedented success of ESPN’s presentation of the NCAA Women’s Final Four, the timing is perfect to expand the viewers for our NCAA gymnastics championship with additional programming on ABC. The competition level for collegiate gymnastics is incredible and our coverage will have something for everyone, from the most avid gymnastics fan to a brand-new viewer.”

Olympic medalists and ESPN’s lead gymnastics commentators Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke will team up with 2008 Olympian and sideline reporter Samantha Peszek to call the action on ESPN2 and ABC on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. In total, 19 live streams on ESPN+ will surround the televised action on Thursday and Saturday, including individual apparatus streams, a quad-box option and a Spanish-language viewing option. For direct links to every ESPN+ stream, please click here.

ESPN will once again feature “Stream Team” commentary on each live ESPN+ apparatus feed for a unique complementary offering surrounding the championship. 2008 Olympian Bridget Sloan (bars) and three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger (floor) return to ESPN’s streaming coverage to provide analysis for their respective events, in addition to the comeback of the quad box all-around stream. Joining the duo in Fort Worth are former collegiate stars Ashley Miles Greig (Alabama) on beam and Kennedy Baker (Florida) on vault. Baker will team up with Roethlisberger on floor when finished with the vault rotation, and Sloan will commentate alongside Miles Greig on the beam stream following the conclusion of each bars rotation.

ESPN’s production continues to utilize scoring graphics with enhanced breakdowns, as well as quad-boxes and replay machines to show as many routines as possible. The scoring graphics cycle overall team totals, individual averages, and team differentials to inform viewers and provide even greater insight into both the team race and technical aspects of each routine. In addition, ESPN and ABC will employ “Tech Tools” to bring the impressive technique and skill of the gymnasts into perspective for the viewer, including height and distance markers on vault, protractors for body angle on bars, the bars height grid and the split-o-meter on beam.

This weekend’s championship raises the trophy on ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of the sport, boasting more than 60 hours of flips, full-outs and all-around action in 2023. For more information on the 2023 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship this weekend, please visit ncaa.com.