Premier Lacrosse League 2023 College Draft Scheduled for May 9 on ESPNU

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that the 2023 College Draft will air live Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU and will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from ESPN’s Bristol headquarters, and will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

The draft will consist of four rounds. In total, 32 collegiate athletes will be drafted to PLL teams. Premier Lacrosse League President and Co-founder, Paul Rabil, VP of Lacrosse, Rachael DeCecco, along with coaches and general managers will be live in-studio, announcing picks and navigating potential trades.

Atlas LC owns the first overall pick which they acquired via trade with Cannons LC for two 2022 College Draft picks. Atlas LC also holds the third overall pick. Both teams are under new management, with Mike Pressler joining Atlas, and Brian Holman joining the Cannons as head coach and general manager.

PLL 2023 College Draft Order



Round 1

Atlas Redwoods Atlas Chrome Archers Whipsnakes Chaos Waterdogs

Round 2

Cannons Redwoods Atlas Chrome Archers Whipsnakes Chaos Waterdogs

Round 3

Chaos Redwoods Atlas Chrome Archers Whipsnakes Chaos Waterdogs

Round 4

Cannons Redwoods Atlas Chrome Archers Whipsnakes Chaos Waterdogs

Draftees will be eligible to join their PLL clubs as their college season concludes and will report to PLL training camp over Memorial Day Weekend. Many will compete in the NCAA Tournament throughout the month of May across ESPN platforms.

For more information about the 2023 College Draft, visit https://premierlacrosseleague.com/draft-central.

