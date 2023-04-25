Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 on ABC Draws Largest NBA Playoffs First Round Audience Across Any Network in 21 Years

ABC’s broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 delivered the largest NBA Playoffs first round audience across any network in 21 years, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 7,523,000 viewers, peaking with 10,406,000 viewers during the 6 p.m. ET quarter hour.

The ABC game was the most-watched program across all of television on Sunday, including in all key demographics. It was the most-watched first round NBA Playoffs game since April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers squared off with the Portland Trail Blazers (8,555,000 viewers).

