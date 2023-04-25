BasketballNBA
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 on ABC Draws Largest NBA Playoffs First Round Audience Across Any Network in 21 Years
Average Audience of 7,523,000 Viewers, Peaking with 10,406,000 Viewers
ABC’s broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 4 delivered the largest NBA Playoffs first round audience across any network in 21 years, according to Nielsen. The broadcast averaged 7,523,000 viewers, peaking with 10,406,000 viewers during the 6 p.m. ET quarter hour.
The ABC game was the most-watched program across all of television on Sunday, including in all key demographics. It was the most-watched first round NBA Playoffs game since April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers squared off with the Portland Trail Blazers (8,555,000 viewers).
