Seven Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- First-Ever ABC Hockey Saturday Tripleheader with Primetime Matchup Between New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins at 8 p.m. ET
- Connor McDavid and the Oilers Visit the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET
- 37 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs only two weeks away, NHL action continues this week with seven exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader featuring the Presidents’ Trophy recipient Boston Bruins and playoff-bound New Jersey Devils in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins – clinging on to a Wild Card position – face off against the Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m. ET, and the Pacific Division-leading and playoff-bound Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The top three Pacific Division teams are in action Tuesday night in a doubleheader on ESPN, when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET followed by the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Los Angeles Kings in what could be a potential preview of a first-round playoff matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The week of hockey on the ESPN platforms include the Men’s Frozen Four (April 6-8 on ESPN2) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Thursday’s Semifinals (No. 1 Minnesota vs. Boston University and No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. No. 3 Michigan) lead into the NHL doubleheader exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu featuring the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes at the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET followed by the Arizona Coyotes at the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The NCAA National Championship game is set for Saturday, April 8 on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, April 3
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday, April 4
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban and Ryan Callahan will cover Connor McDavid being on the cusp of history and the first player in three decades to score 150 points in a season, the Nashville Predators’ emotional quest to qualify for the playoffs as well as LIVE look-ins around the NHL.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analysts: P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators
The Playoff-bound Knights (47-22-7) travel to Bridgestone Arena with Jack Eichel, who leads the team in points and goals, to take on the Predators (38-29-8) and Matthew Tkachuk, who continue to push towards an Western Conference Playoff Wild Card spot.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian BoucherReporter: Leah HextallIn Studio: Arda Öcal, Linda Cohn, P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
The history-breaking duo of Connor McDavid, who became the latest Oilers player to reach 300 NHL goals, along with Leon Draisaitl – fresh off a hat trick performance giving him 50 goals on the year – look to secure the Oilers’ (45-23-9) Pacific Division Playoff position as they take on the Kings (45-22-10) and Center Adrian Kempe at Crypto.com Arena. The Oilers and Kings are chasing the Golden Knights for the Pacific division title and are tracking for a repeat meet in the playoffs.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray FerraroReporter: Emily KaplanIn Studio: Arda Öcal, Linda Cohn, P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, April 5
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Thursday, April 6
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with Steve Levy and Chris Chelios will offer a LIVE preview of the Men’s Frozen Four Semifinals from Tampa, Fla, the Seattle Kraken’s quest to make the playoffs as well as the Carolina Hurricanes holding on to first place in a tight Metro Division race at the top.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: Chris Chelios
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators
The Metropolitan Division leading Hurricanes (49-18-9) who clinched their Metropolitan Division playoff and Sebastian Aho visit the Wild Card-seeking Predators (38-29-8) at Bridgestone Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Kevin Weekes
Analyst: P.K. SubbanReporter: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken
The Kraken (41-26-8) along with Vince Dunn who leads the team in points and assists will aim to keep their first-position Wild Card spot in the Pacific Division as they host the Coyotes (27-37-13) who were recently eliminated from Playoff Contention.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, April 8
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame
Pittsburgh Penguinsat Detroit Red Wings
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|1 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguinsat Detroit Red Wings
The Penguins (38-29-10) and Jake Guentzel, who leads the team in goals, visit the Red Wings (34-33-9) at Little Caesars Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
The Golden Knights(47-22-7) and team assists leader Chandler Stephensontravel to the American Airlines Center to battle the Stars (41-21-14) and Jason Robertson, who became the Stars’ single-season points record holder in a Western Conference matchup of playoff bound teams.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|8 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|New Jersey Devilsat Boston Bruins
Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton and theDevils (48-21-8) visit David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and the recently crowned Presidents’ Trophy Champion and Atlantic Division Champion Bruins (60-12-5) at TD Garden. A win for the Bruins on Thursday (vs. Maple Leafs) would give them the opportunity to tie the NHL single season record for wins at TD Garden on Saturday night (62).
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, April 9
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 37 live out-of-market league games this week, including two appearances from the league-leading Boston Bruins.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
