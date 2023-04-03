Seven Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

First-Ever ABC Hockey Saturday Tripleheader with Primetime Matchup Between New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins at 8 p.m. ET

Connor McDavid and the Oilers Visit the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday Exclusively on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET

37 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+



With the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs only two weeks away, NHL action continues this week with seven exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader featuring the Presidents’ Trophy recipient Boston Bruins and playoff-bound New Jersey Devils in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins – clinging on to a Wild Card position – face off against the Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m. ET, and the Pacific Division-leading and playoff-bound Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The top three Pacific Division teams are in action Tuesday night in a doubleheader on ESPN, when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET followed by the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Los Angeles Kings in what could be a potential preview of a first-round playoff matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The week of hockey on the ESPN platforms include the Men’s Frozen Four (April 6-8 on ESPN2) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Thursday’s Semifinals (No. 1 Minnesota vs. Boston University and No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. No. 3 Michigan) lead into the NHL doubleheader exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu featuring the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes at the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. ET followed by the Arizona Coyotes at the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The NCAA National Championship game is set for Saturday, April 8 on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:







*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 37 live out-of-market league games this week, including two appearances from the league-leading Boston Bruins.



*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.



NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

