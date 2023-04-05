Thursday’s Welcome to the Masters Debut to Feature Guests From Worlds of Music and Sports

The new ESPN lead-in show Welcome to the Masters debuts Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with an array of guest stars from the worlds of music and sports scheduled to appear prior to ESPN’s 3 p.m. live telecast of first round competition in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

And golf fans will be able to watch many of the sport’s top players, including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, in action on Thursday as ESPN+ and the ESPN App stream Featured Groups all day.

Airing from 1-3 p.m. on ESPN, Welcome to the Masters will be hosted by Scott Van Pelt and in addition to the special guests will feature an inside look at some of the special places around Augusta National. The program also will include features and interviews as well as live look-ins and in-progress highlights of Tournament play.

Scheduled to appear as guests during the debut edition are country music star Jake Owen, pop music star Niall Horan, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and NBA legend and new Basketball Hall of Fame nominee Dwyane Wade, with potentially more. The program will originate from Augusta National.

Viewers of Welcome to the Masters will visit the famous Masters concession stands, the Crow’s Nest and the newly designed 13th hole. Also featured will be a search for the best viewing spot on the course. Joining Van Pelt on the program will be ESPN’s Marty Smith and Michael Collins.

Thursday’s Featured Groups on ESPN+ and the ESPN App include:

Morning

10:18 a.m. tee time – Tiger Woods / Viktor Hovland / Xander Schauffele

10:42 a.m. – Justin Thomas / Jon Rahm / Cameron Young

Afternoon

1:36 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa / Sam Bennett (a)

2:00 p.m. – Jordan Spieth / Tommy Fleetwood / Tony Finau

In addition to the four Featured Groups per day, ESPN+ and the ESPN App also will stream Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 all day for all four days of the Tournament.

Prior to the lead-in show and the live television window on Thursday, SportsCenter on ESPN will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. SportsCenter will be the only place on U.S. television that viewers will be able to see golf shots prior to Welcome to the Masters.

