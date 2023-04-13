UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, Saturday, April 15, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8:30 p.m. ET

Prelims Exclusively on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 5:30 p.m. ET

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen, live from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO this Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation. The Prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. Allen at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features one of the most anticipated bouts of 2023 as former UFC Featherweight Champion and No. 2 ranked Max Holloway (23-7) faces No. 4 Arnold Allen (19-1) in a crucial matchup with title implications. Holloway aims to earn his way back into the title picture and showcase once again why he is among the greatest featherweights to ever compete in the UFC. Allen looks to cement his position as a top contender and stake his claim for a title shot.

The co-main event features another featherweight clash as Edson Barboza (22-11) battles Billy Quarantillo (17-4). Barboza hopes to snap a two-fight skid and become the first person to KO Quarantillo in the UFC. Dana White’s Contender Series grad, Quarantillo, looks to break into the Top 15 for the first time and begin his run toward title contention.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Out Friday: Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodríguez and Alexa Grasso are UFC champions, but who are the up-and-coming fighters from Mexico ready to take the UFC by storm? ESPN Deportes’ MMA insider Carlos Legaspi ranks the top Mexican prospects in the UFC.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 4/14 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN2 Sat. 4/15 5:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Holloway vs. Allen (Prelims) ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented Modelo: Holloway vs. Allen (Main Card) ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 11:30 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Holloway vs. Allen ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)