UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, April 22, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, April 22, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a clash of top contenders in the heavyweight division as No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich (17-1) takes on No. 4 Curtis Blaydes (17-3). Pavlovich comes in ready to deliver a sixth consecutive first-round knockout in his first UFC main event and cement his position as a viable title contender. Blaydes comes in with a three-fight winning streak ready to demolish Pavlovich’s momentum and get his shot at the title.

The co-main event will see veteran middleweights when Brad Tavares (19-8) returns against Bruno Silva (22-8). Tavares returns to the Octagon looking to get back to the form that saw him win six of eight bouts prior to his setback from last year. Silva looks to deliver a stellar performance and return to the winning column.

John Gooden will call the action, joined by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 4/21 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes ESPN+ Sat. 4/22 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)