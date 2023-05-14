2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continue Sunday with Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

HockeyNHL

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continue Sunday with Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Seattle Kraken Force Game 7 Showdown Against Dallas Stars on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo3 hours ago


The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue today, Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN in a back-and-forth series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Leading the series 3-2, Vegas’ Jack Eichel – in his first postseason – pushed his point total to 13 in Game 5 and aims to lead his team past the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and into the Western Conference Final.

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars in a win-or-go-home, Game 7 showdown at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski will try to get back on track and advance to the Western Conference Final for second time in four seasons, while a Kraken win would see the second-year franchise reach the conference finals for the first time in its short team history.


The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 15 will be announced in the coming days.

All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms
Sunday, May 14 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

Second Round, Game 6

 

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Dom Moore

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+
Monday, May 15 7 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios

 ESPN2, ESPN+
8 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

Second Round, Game 7

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Brian Boucher

Reporter: Leah Hextall

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Linda Cohn

 ESPN
In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+
[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo3 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Senior Publicist focusing on the NHL, X Games and Action Spots. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button