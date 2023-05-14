2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continue Sunday with Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN



The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue today, Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN in a back-and-forth series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Leading the series 3-2, Vegas’ Jack Eichel – in his first postseason – pushed his point total to 13 in Game 5 and aims to lead his team past the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and into the Western Conference Final.

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars in a win-or-go-home, Game 7 showdown at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski will try to get back on track and advance to the Western Conference Final for second time in four seasons, while a Kraken win would see the second-year franchise reach the conference finals for the first time in its short team history.



The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 15 will be announced in the coming days.

– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –

Date Time (ET) Game/Telecast ESPN Commentators Platforms Sunday, May 14 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers Second Round, Game 6 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Reporter: Dom Moore In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Arda Öcal ESPN+ Monday, May 15 7 p.m. The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios ESPN2, ESPN+ 8 p.m. Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars Second Round, Game 7 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Linda Cohn ESPN In The Crease (following last game) Host: Linda Cohn ESPN+

*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

