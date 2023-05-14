2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Continue Sunday with Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

The second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue today, Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN in a back-and-forth series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Leading the series 3-2, Vegas’ Jack Eichel – in his first postseason – pushed his point total to 13 in Game 5 and aims to lead his team past the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and into the Western Conference Final.
On Monday, the Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars in a win-or-go-home, Game 7 showdown at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski will try to get back on track and advance to the Western Conference Final for second time in four seasons, while a Kraken win would see the second-year franchise reach the conference finals for the first time in its short team history.
The commentators and telecast details for each game are detailed below. Commentator assignments and coverage details for ESPN games beyond May 15 will be announced in the coming days.
All Stanley Cup Playoff Games are available for on-demand replay on ESPN+ within 24 hours of each game’s completion.
– TELECAST & COMMENTATOR SCHEDULE –
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Telecast
|ESPN Commentators
|Platforms
|Sunday, May 14
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Second Round, Game 6
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Monday, May 15
|7 p.m.
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars
Second Round, Game 7
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Linda Cohn
|ESPN
|In The Crease (following last game)
|Host: Linda Cohn
|ESPN+
*Commentator assignments and studio show times may be subject to change.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
